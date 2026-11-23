Alice Huang kept contact with Chinese spy agency, report says

Alice Huang previously led Singapore-based Megaspeed International, a major Nvidia customer that once accounted for billions of dollars in Nvidia chip sales.

WASHINGTON: Alice Huang, the Chinese woman at the center of a scandal that led to the resignation of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, remained in contact with an official from China's top spy agency for more than a year during her affair with the former executive, The New York Times reported Sunday.





Huang was in touch with an officer from China's Ministry of State Security from the spring of 2025 until the fall of this year, the newspaper reported, citing people with knowledge of intelligence reports describing the encounters.





A spokesperson for Jensen Huang declined to comment. Spokespeople for Nvidia and the Chinese embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Reuters said it had not been able to reach Alice Huang.





Alice Huang previously led Singapore-based Megaspeed International, a major Nvidia customer that once accounted for billions of dollars in Nvidia chip sales. U.S. authorities have been investigating Megaspeed since 2024 over concerns it smuggled Nvidia's advanced AI chips to China.





Sunday's report comes as U.S. officials have cast doubt on initial suggestions that Alice Huang was a spy, as the newspaper reported last month. That Oct. 29 article touched off a scandal that led to Jensen Huang's resignation two weeks later and a sharp drop in Nvidia's stock price.





Trump administration officials have repeatedly said they have not concluded that Alice Huang spied for China.





Attorney General Todd Blanche said this month that the Justice Department had not yet reached a conclusion on whether she was a Chinese spy. Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton repeated that on Sunday.





"Attorney General Blanche has been very clear that this is a matter under investigation, both Ms. Huang and her company, for various matters," Clayton told CNN's "State of the Union." "And I'm going to let that investigation play out."





The scandal has also prompted a deeper look at Washington's approach to export controls on China, with lawmakers from both parties questioning whether the Trump administration has been too lax in enforcing and regulating the prized semiconductors.





The affair itself is of less interest, Sen. John Kennedy, a Louisiana Republican, told NBC's "Meet the Press."





"I hope he had a good time," Kennedy said Sunday. "It was the most expensive sex since Helen of Troy."