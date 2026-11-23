Pakistan's services exports surpass $10 billion for first time, trade minister says

The minister said Chinese imports to Pakistan total $17 billion to $18 billion, while Pakistani exports to China stand at roughly $3 billion.





KARACHI: Pakistan's services exports have exceeded $10 billion for the first time, Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan said on Monday.





Addressing announced at the opening of FoodAg 2026 at the Karachi Expo Centre, Khan said agriculture, textiles and information technology played key roles in boosting national exports over the past eight months despite difficult global trade conditions. He spoke after raising the flag and cutting the ribbon to inaugurate the exhibition.





The minister said Chinese imports to Pakistan total $17 billion to $18 billion, while Pakistani exports to China stand at roughly $3 billion. He said discussions have been held with Chinese companies about establishing factories in Pakistan and selling finished products in the Chinese market.





Khan directed provincial governments to compile accurate data on wheat and sugar production, reserves and local demand, saying decisions on whether to supply wheat from Pakistan Agricultural Storage and Services Corporation reserves or through imports are made based on provincial demand.





He said prices of sugar, pulses and other food items are reviewed every three to four days.





On Afghanistan, Khan said trade has been affected and that national security must take priority. He said Afghan authorities have been repeatedly asked to act against elements using Afghan soil against Pakistan, and that practical steps by Kabul would be welcomed and would pave the way for improved relations.





Regarding India, Khan said a Pakistani representative's participation in a Shanghai Cooperation Organization meeting was related to that forum. He said Pakistan is ready to discuss bilateral issues, including Kashmir, and that improving trade would be difficult without progress toward resolving them.





Khan said powers and resources devolved to provinces under the 18th Amendment and the National Finance Commission should reach the district level. He said delays in holding local government elections and establishing provincial finance commissions have hindered development at the local level, and that citizens should have access to local administrations to resolve their problems.





He said political parties are presenting their positions on the administrative structure and that a decision should be reached by consensus, adding that as federal minister he would participate in decisions of the prime minister and cabinet.





Federal Minister Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, Uganda's minister of state for agriculture, provincial ministers and diplomats attended the opening ceremony, according to a statement. FoodAg 2026 features 72 countries and 400 exhibitors, with 820 international delegates and travel programs confirmed for 820 buyers, it said.