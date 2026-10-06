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Four FBR officials among five killed in deadly D.I. Khan gun attacks

Pakistan recorded its highest monthly number of militant attacks in 12 years.

Web Desk October 06, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
FBR officials among five killed

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Five people, including four Federal Board of Revenue officials and a police constable, were killed on Tuesday, Oct. 6, when gunmen opened fire in two separate attacks in Dera Ismail Khan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to police reports.


District Police Officer (DPO) Ziauddin Ahmed said armed attackers opened fire on FBR personnel near Abhaya Bridge, killing four officials. Their bodies were taken to the District Headquarters Hospital. In a separate attack, unidentified gunmen opened fire on a police van near Bannu Road, killing one constable and injuring another.


Police launched a search operation in the area following the attack, while authorities continued efforts to trace the assailants. The violence comes as militant attacks have increased in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and neighboring Balochistan.


Earlier Tuesday, five India-backed militants were killed and two others were injured during a security operation targeting militant hideouts in North Waziristan, according to security reports.


Pakistan recorded its highest monthly number of militant attacks in 12 years in September 2026, according to data compiled by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies.


The latest attacks add to growing security concerns in the country, particularly in areas bordering Afghanistan where militant violence has intensified in recent months.

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