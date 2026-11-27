UK net migration falls to 77,000, lowest level since 1997

Official figures showed that net migration dropped to just 77,000 in the year ending June 2026, compared with 204,000 in the previous 12-month period.





LONDON: Net migration to the United Kingdom has fallen to its lowest level in nearly three decades, excluding the coronavirus pandemic period, as stricter immigration rules for foreign workers, international students and asylum seekers take effect.





Official figures showed that net migration dropped to just 77,000 in the year ending June 2026, compared with 204,000 in the previous 12-month period.





According to Reuters, the latest figure represents the lowest level since 1997, largely reflecting tighter immigration policies introduced by the British government.





The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said net migration had reached a record high of approximately 944,000 in 2023. The latest figures represent a decline of nearly 90% from that peak.





Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood welcomed the figures, saying the government had regained control of the immigration system but would continue reforms to make it fairer.





She said the government wanted to establish a system that prioritised people who made a positive contribution to the country.





Legal and illegal immigration have remained major political issues in Britain for more than a decade. Concerns over uncontrolled immigration were also among the key factors behind the 2016 referendum vote to leave the European Union.





A recent public opinion survey found that immigration was the second most important issue for British voters after the economy.





Right-wing party Reform UK, however, rejected the idea that the latest figures were a reason to celebrate, arguing that high immigration in previous years had placed considerable pressure on public services and housing.





Official statistics also showed that asylum applications stood at 73,000 during the period, representing a decline of more than one-fifth compared with the previous year.





However, the figure remained higher than the levels recorded between 2004 and 2021.





Despite the sharp decline in immigration, economists have warned that a prolonged reduction could shrink Britain's workforce and slow economic growth.





According to an estimate by Oxford Economics, if net migration were to remain at zero over the long term, the UK economy could be more than 15% smaller by 2060 compared with the projected baseline scenario.





Such a development could also increase government borrowing as a result of lower tax revenues, the estimate suggested.





Earlier this month, the British government proposed extending the standard qualifying period for permanent residency from five to 10 years.





The government has also previously tightened requirements concerning work visas, family reunification and minimum salary thresholds as part of its broader efforts to reduce immigration.