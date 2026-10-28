UK announces £10b support package for Ukraine

Finance Minister John Healey announced the package during his budget address to Parliament, saying the funding would comprise loans, export finance guarantees and emergency military assistance.

LONDON: The United Kingdom has announced a £10 billion economic and military support package for Ukraine, including £500 million in urgent military funding to strengthen the country’s air defenses this winter.





Finance Minister John Healey announced the package during his budget address to Parliament, saying the funding would comprise loans, export finance guarantees and emergency military assistance.





The package includes £7 billion in multi-year economic support to be disbursed over three years, alongside £3 billion to expand the UK’s export finance capacity.





The economic assistance is intended to help sustain Ukraine’s public services, infrastructure and government operations while strengthening defense-industrial cooperation between the two countries.





An additional £500 million has been allocated for urgent military needs this winter. UK Ministry of Defense officials said the funding would address critical gaps in Ukraine’s air defense capabilities amid the threat of seasonal missile and drone attacks.





Healey said he and Prime Minister Andy Burnham had spoken with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy before the budget announcement.





According to Healey, Zelenskyy welcomed the commitment, telling the British leaders, “You’ve made my day.”





The announcement forms part of a broader UK defense and fiscal plan that includes a target to increase defense spending to 3% of gross domestic product by 2030.





The package is expected to provide Ukraine with additional financial support for its budget planning and immediate military requirements as the war with Russia continues.