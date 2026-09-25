Britain warns Iran against threats and hostile activity on UK soil

Miliband issued the warning during a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

NEW YORK: British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband warned Iran that the United Kingdom would not tolerate intimidation, threats or hostile activity on its soil by groups linked to Tehran.

Miliband issued the warning during a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The two ministers discussed the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, the Strait of Hormuz and alleged activities by Iran-linked groups in Britain.

Miliband stressed that Britain would not accept actions aimed at threatening or intimidating people in the UK. The warning comes amid heightened tensions between Iran and Western countries over the regional conflict and the security of the Strait of Hormuz.

The Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global trade and energy shipments, has remained a major focus of international concern amid the regional tensions.

Britain has also previously taken sanctions and other measures against individuals and organizations it says are involved in hostile Iranian activity.

The meeting between Miliband and Araghchi took place as world leaders gathered in New York for the UN General Assembly, with diplomacy over the Middle East conflict, regional security and the Strait of Hormuz among the key issues under discussion.