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FDA approves Lilly’s once-weekly insulin injection for type 2 diabetes

Lilly said its Onswik, chemically known as insulin efsitora alfa-globe, is indicated alongside diet and exercise to help control high blood sugar.

Web Desk September 24, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

WASHINGTON: The US Food and Drug Administration has approved Eli Lilly’s once-weekly basal insulin for adults with type 2 diabetes, giving patients an alternative to daily long-acting insulin injections.

Lilly said its Onswik, chemically known as insulin efsitora alfa-globe, is indicated alongside diet and exercise to help control high blood sugar.

The company said the once-weekly treatment could reduce the injection burden by more than 300 injections a year compared with once-daily basal insulin.

Onswik is expected to become available in the United States in the coming months as a prefilled KwikPen in concentrations of 500 units per milliliter and 1,000 units per milliliter.

The FDA approval was based on four clinical trials involving more than 3,400 adults with type 2 diabetes. Onswik met the primary objective in each study, producing reductions in A1C, a measure of average blood sugar levels, that were not inferior to those achieved with daily insulin glargine.

Insulin glargine is used to control blood sugar in people with type 1 and type 2 diabetes and is sold under brands including Sanofi’s Lantus and Lilly’s Basaglar.

Lilly said Onswik has previously received regulatory clearance in Europe, Japan and Mexico.

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