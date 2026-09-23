Noah Kahan teases new ‘Hunger Games’ soundtrack song, sending fans into a frenzy

Noah Kahan, best known for hits including “Northern Attitude.”

Noah Kahan has given fans another reason to count down to "The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping", teasing what appears to be a new ballad for the highly anticipated film just weeks before its release.





The 29-year-old indie-folk singer shared a short clip on Instagram that appeared to preview his contribution to the movie’s soundtrack. The teaser featured visuals and an atmosphere that matched the upcoming film, fueling speculation that Kahan’s long-awaited track could be officially announced soon.

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Kahan, best known for hits including “Northern Attitude,” also appeared to signal the project through his promotional Instagram accoun. The account’s profile picture was changed to an image that appears to be connected to the upcoming movie.





The moves quickly caught the attention of fans, many of whom have been hoping Kahan would contribute to the Hunger Games soundtrack. Social media reactions ranged from excitement to emotional disbelief.

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One fan wrote that a Noah Kahan ballad leave fans “not ready,” while another pointed out that a new presave link had appeared on Kahan’s accounts.





Other fans joked about being unable to handle the emotional impact of hearing Kahan’s music during the film, with one saying they would need to be “carried out of the movie theatre in a coffin.”





Kahan has not publicly revealed full details about the song, including its title or release date, leaving fans waiting for an official announcement. The latest film in the popular franchise, is scheduled to hit theaters Nov. 20.