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Field Marshal Asim Munir discusses defence ties with France Nazanin Mandi engaged to Michael Gilroy after fairytale proposal Kevin Jonas melts hearts at Danielle’s 40th birthday celebration Y chromosome loss in men may create hidden pathway for cancer, study finds Snapchat turns chat messages into songs with new AI tools for Lens+ users Viral flag star 'Omar Aliyev' sparks buzz with debut song in Kazakhstan 11 hurt as teen opens fire outside Türkiye high school in Turgutlu Angelina Jolie’s daughter Vivienne sparks buzz with art business launch Nushki attack leaves two policemen martyred while protecting polio team in Balochistan Pakistan-Japan FMs get fresh bilateral boost for stronger trade and IT ties at UNGA At UNGA Bilal Bin Saqib pitches AI and tokenization as engines of financial inclusion Trump applauds Mamdani after finding common ground in New York meeting Pakistan secure women’s cricket bronze in Asian Games Busan foreign student population hits record 24,328 Oil Prices rise as markets watch US-Iran diplomacy Pakistan, Saudi Arabia waive visas for diplomatic, official passports UK approves defensive air support for Saudi Arabia CNN, Politico, MS NOW sue over Trump White House ban G7 urges Iran to stop supporting Yemen’s Houthis Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik make Khai’s sixth birthday special Field Marshal Asim Munir discusses defence ties with France Nazanin Mandi engaged to Michael Gilroy after fairytale proposal Kevin Jonas melts hearts at Danielle’s 40th birthday celebration Y chromosome loss in men may create hidden pathway for cancer, study finds Snapchat turns chat messages into songs with new AI tools for Lens+ users Viral flag star 'Omar Aliyev' sparks buzz with debut song in Kazakhstan 11 hurt as teen opens fire outside Türkiye high school in Turgutlu Angelina Jolie’s daughter Vivienne sparks buzz with art business launch Nushki attack leaves two policemen martyred while protecting polio team in Balochistan Pakistan-Japan FMs get fresh bilateral boost for stronger trade and IT ties at UNGA At UNGA Bilal Bin Saqib pitches AI and tokenization as engines of financial inclusion Trump applauds Mamdani after finding common ground in New York meeting Pakistan secure women’s cricket bronze in Asian Games Busan foreign student population hits record 24,328 Oil Prices rise as markets watch US-Iran diplomacy Pakistan, Saudi Arabia waive visas for diplomatic, official passports UK approves defensive air support for Saudi Arabia CNN, Politico, MS NOW sue over Trump White House ban G7 urges Iran to stop supporting Yemen’s Houthis Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik make Khai’s sixth birthday special

Nazanin Mandi engaged to Michael Gilroy after fairytale proposal

The Dreamcatcher actress reflected on the difficult moments she experienced before finding love with Gilroy.

Web Desk September 22, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Nazanin Mandi engaged to Michael Gilroy

Nazanin Mandi is engaged to businessman Michael Gilroy after he proposed during an intimate candlelit moment that the actress and model described as a “complete fairytale.”


The 40-year-old actress shared the romantic news on Instagram by posting photos that captured Gilroy’s proposal, their kiss and the moment he slipped an engagement ring onto her finger.


In one photo, the couple shares a smile as Gilroy places the ring on her hand. “… and on the best day of my life, I said yes,” Mandi wrote in her Instagram caption.


“My Michael, The respect, peace, and love we share are otherworldly.”


She continued, "They are the foundation of everything we are building together. You are truly one of one. The man who changed my life in the deepest, most sincere way.”


The Dreamcatcher actress reflected on the difficult moments she experienced before finding love with Gilroy.

“I would happily experience every tear, every moment of loneliness, and every season of solitude all over again, knowing you would be waiting for me at the end of it all,” she wrote.

Mandi’s heartfelt words also appeared to hint that the couple may have already married and are preparing to welcome their first child.


“I am honored to be your wife,” she penned. “Thank you for our shared values, for the safety we find in one another, and for your unconditional love and support. I love you, best friend.”


She also described the proposal as a dreamlike moment while highlighting the quiet happiness they share in everyday life. “The proposal was a complete fairytale, but our truest joy lies in the calm we bring out in one another daily,” Nazanin added.


"Our tranquil home, snacks and laughter in bed until 2 a.m., school drop-offs, and the greatest gifts of all Queen Soraya and the expansion of our family & legacy, I can’t wait."


Mandi was previously married to singer Miguel. Her latest announcement has sparked fresh attention from fans, who are celebrating the couple’s new chapter and closely reading her emotional words about marriage and family.

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