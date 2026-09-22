Nazanin Mandi engaged to Michael Gilroy after fairytale proposal

The Dreamcatcher actress reflected on the difficult moments she experienced before finding love with Gilroy.

Nazanin Mandi is engaged to businessman Michael Gilroy after he proposed during an intimate candlelit moment that the actress and model described as a “complete fairytale.”





The 40-year-old actress shared the romantic news on Instagram by posting photos that captured Gilroy’s proposal, their kiss and the moment he slipped an engagement ring onto her finger.





In one photo, the couple shares a smile as Gilroy places the ring on her hand. “… and on the best day of my life, I said yes,” Mandi wrote in her Instagram caption.





“My Michael, The respect, peace, and love we share are otherworldly.”





She continued, "They are the foundation of everything we are building together. You are truly one of one. The man who changed my life in the deepest, most sincere way.”





The Dreamcatcher actress reflected on the difficult moments she experienced before finding love with Gilroy.

“I would happily experience every tear, every moment of loneliness, and every season of solitude all over again, knowing you would be waiting for me at the end of it all,” she wrote.

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Mandi’s heartfelt words also appeared to hint that the couple may have already married and are preparing to welcome their first child.





“I am honored to be your wife,” she penned. “Thank you for our shared values, for the safety we find in one another, and for your unconditional love and support. I love you, best friend.”





She also described the proposal as a dreamlike moment while highlighting the quiet happiness they share in everyday life. “The proposal was a complete fairytale, but our truest joy lies in the calm we bring out in one another daily,” Nazanin added.





"Our tranquil home, snacks and laughter in bed until 2 a.m., school drop-offs, and the greatest gifts of all Queen Soraya and the expansion of our family & legacy, I can’t wait."





Mandi was previously married to singer Miguel. Her latest announcement has sparked fresh attention from fans, who are celebrating the couple’s new chapter and closely reading her emotional words about marriage and family.