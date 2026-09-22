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FIFA chief proposes reforms after backlash over investment plan

In a letter to FIFA's 211 member associations and the FIFA Council, Infantino said the review could examine who should have authority over major strategic decisions.

Web Desk September 22, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

ZURICH: FIFA President Gianni Infantino has proposed an independent external review of the governing body's decision-making structure after a controversial investment plan drew strong opposition from football organizations.

In a letter to FIFA's 211 member associations and the FIFA Council, Infantino said the review could examine who should have authority over major strategic decisions and whether the roles of the FIFA president, Bureau, Council and Congress need to be changed. It would also consider measures to improve transparency and accountability.

The move follows the withdrawal of the FIFA Forward Enterprise proposal in July. The plan called for a new FIFA-owned subsidiary to manage commercial and tournament operations and proposed raising up to $4.2 billion through minority, non-controlling external investments. FIFA said the initiative was intended to generate additional revenue for football development.

The proposal faced opposition from several football confederations and member associations. FIFA subsequently withdrew it, saying the project had created divisions that were no longer consistent with its original objective.

FIFA later acknowledged that mistakes had been made in the process and said a review would be conducted, with a report to be presented to the FIFA Council.

Infantino said the Forward Enterprise proposal had become public before FIFA completed its internal process, creating the impression that a final decision had already been made. He stressed that it had remained a proposal and had been withdrawn.

The proposed governance review would examine FIFA's framework for major strategic initiatives and recommend potential improvements.

Infantino also said he was prepared to hold discussions with confederations, member associations and other stakeholders on strengthening FIFA's decision-making processes.

Infantino, 56, indicated that he remains committed to leading FIFA. He announced in April that he intended to seek another term as president at the 2027 FIFA Congress.

The first reform proposals could be discussed when the FIFA Council meets on Oct. 15, 2026.

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