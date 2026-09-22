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Trump says he faces a decision on Iran: make a deal or ‘annihilate’ the country

Trump’s remarks at the 81st United Nations General Assembly in New York focused on U.S. strength, border security, the economy, military power and his administration’s actions against Iran.

Web Desk September 22, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

Trump’s remarks at the 81st United Nations General Assembly in New York focused on U.S. strength, border security, the economy, military power and his administration’s actions against Iran.

Addressing the General Assembly, U.S. President Donald Trump said it was an honor to speak at the session and welcomed leaders from around the world. He said the United States was stronger than ever and that its future was bright.

Trump said the U.S. military was the strongest in the world and claimed that the country had the best economy and was leading globally in every field. He also said his administration had created jobs for 1 million Americans and that the poverty rate in the United States was at a historic low.

The U.S. president said America had returned stronger than ever and that its borders were among the safest in the world. He claimed that people could no longer enter the United States illegally and said U.S. stock markets had reached record levels.

Trump said it was his responsibility as president to prevent threats from escalating anywhere in the world. “Other people just talk about peace, I have brought peace,” he said.

He also said his administration had spent a significant amount of money on the U.S. military and was working to resolve conflicts that posed threats to the world.

Turning to Iran, Trump said the United States had taken action against what he described as the world's No. 1 state sponsor of terrorism. He said Iran had previously acted aggressively in the Middle East but could no longer do so.

Trump accused the Iranian regime of spreading violence and terrorism across the region. He said his actions had prevented Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.

According to Trump, he had called on Tehran to reach an agreement, but Iranian officials rejected the proposal. He said Iran also rejected initial negotiations, after which the United States carried out Operation Midnight Hammer.

Trump said he would not allow problems around the world to become worse and would continue working to address threats and conflicts.

The 81st session of the U.N. General Assembly opened Sept. 8, 2026, while the general debate is being held from Sept. 22 to 26 and on Sept. 28 in New York.

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