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DG ISPR reaffirms Pakistan’s unconditional defense commitment to Saudi Arabia BTS headlines star-studded iHeartRadio music festival Two terrorists killed during Manghopir intelligence operation Trump’s White House ban targets CNN, Politico and MS NOW Asian Games 2026 open in Japan after 32 years Saudi Arabia sends danger alerts to residents in several cities Pakistan Security Dialogue cancellation raises key questions Security forces kill 11 terrorists in Balochistan US, Denmark reach deal to strengthen Greenland security Couple arrested with 580g hashish at Karachi airport Emily in Paris wraps filming on final season AI-generated false report puts Chinese ship in U.S. crosshairs ‘Food divorce’ spins separate dinner plates into a new relationship trend British hip-hop in mourning as Sway DaSafo dies at 44 in Ghana AI pioneer 'Yoshua Bengio' sparks alarm with call to ban AI self-improvement Brain-eating amoeba sparks fear after North Carolina teen dies following water splash Spain launches Ceuta beach sweep as police confront migrants Kohat police lines blast leaves 21 dead, 50 injured Malala Yousafzai’s Taylor Swift story buzzes as childhood singing sparks swiftie fandom Pakistan's textile exports rise to $3.38 billion in July-August Putin says Russia's 2027 budget deficit seen at around 2% of GDP Pakistan developing National Private Equity Framework to boost private investment, Aurangzeb says Government, petroleum dealers reach agreement on fuel relief package DG ISPR reaffirms Pakistan’s unconditional defense commitment to Saudi Arabia BTS headlines star-studded iHeartRadio music festival Two terrorists killed during Manghopir intelligence operation Trump’s White House ban targets CNN, Politico and MS NOW Asian Games 2026 open in Japan after 32 years Saudi Arabia sends danger alerts to residents in several cities Pakistan Security Dialogue cancellation raises key questions Security forces kill 11 terrorists in Balochistan US, Denmark reach deal to strengthen Greenland security Couple arrested with 580g hashish at Karachi airport Emily in Paris wraps filming on final season AI-generated false report puts Chinese ship in U.S. crosshairs ‘Food divorce’ spins separate dinner plates into a new relationship trend British hip-hop in mourning as Sway DaSafo dies at 44 in Ghana AI pioneer 'Yoshua Bengio' sparks alarm with call to ban AI self-improvement Brain-eating amoeba sparks fear after North Carolina teen dies following water splash Spain launches Ceuta beach sweep as police confront migrants Kohat police lines blast leaves 21 dead, 50 injured Malala Yousafzai’s Taylor Swift story buzzes as childhood singing sparks swiftie fandom Pakistan's textile exports rise to $3.38 billion in July-August Putin says Russia's 2027 budget deficit seen at around 2% of GDP Pakistan developing National Private Equity Framework to boost private investment, Aurangzeb says Government, petroleum dealers reach agreement on fuel relief package

Ronaldo included in Portugal squad, closes in on 1,000-goal mark

New Portugal coach Jorge Jesus has selected Ronaldo for the upcoming fixtures.

Web Desk September 19, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

LISBON: Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has been included in the national squad for the upcoming Nations League matches, signaling that the 41-year-old forward's international career will continue beyond the 2026 World Cup.

New Portugal coach Jorge Jesus has selected Ronaldo for the upcoming fixtures, setting up a reunion between the player and his former club coach at Saudi side Al Nassr.

Jesus and Ronaldo worked together at Al Nassr last season, when Ronaldo helped the club win the Saudi Pro League title for the first time. Al Nassr defeated Damac 4-1 in the decisive match, with Ronaldo scoring twice.

Portugal will play four Nations League matches in an 11-day period, beginning against Wales on Sept. 24. The team will then face Norway, Denmark and Norway again.

Ronaldo has scored 979 career goals and is closing in on the landmark of 1,000 goals. The upcoming international fixtures could provide him with further opportunities to reach the milestone.

Portugal are the reigning Nations League champions.

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