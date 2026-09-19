Ronaldo included in Portugal squad, closes in on 1,000-goal mark

New Portugal coach Jorge Jesus has selected Ronaldo for the upcoming fixtures.

LISBON: Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has been included in the national squad for the upcoming Nations League matches, signaling that the 41-year-old forward's international career will continue beyond the 2026 World Cup.

New Portugal coach Jorge Jesus has selected Ronaldo for the upcoming fixtures, setting up a reunion between the player and his former club coach at Saudi side Al Nassr.

Jesus and Ronaldo worked together at Al Nassr last season, when Ronaldo helped the club win the Saudi Pro League title for the first time. Al Nassr defeated Damac 4-1 in the decisive match, with Ronaldo scoring twice.

Portugal will play four Nations League matches in an 11-day period, beginning against Wales on Sept. 24. The team will then face Norway, Denmark and Norway again.

Ronaldo has scored 979 career goals and is closing in on the landmark of 1,000 goals. The upcoming international fixtures could provide him with further opportunities to reach the milestone.

Portugal are the reigning Nations League champions.