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King Charles gives special honor to James MacMillan

King Charles welcomed composer James MacMillan at Dumfries House and honored him for his contribution to music.

Web Desk September 19, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

King Charles welcomed composer James MacMillan at Dumfries House and honored him for his contribution to music.

On Friday, Sept. 18, the royal family’s official Instagram account shared a glimpse of King Charles presenting MacMillan with two royal honors: the Insignia of a Knight of the Order of the Thistle and The King’s Medal for Music.

According to the caption, “This morning at Dumfries House, Sir James MacMillan was received by The King when His Majesty invested him with the Insignia of a Knight of the Most Ancient and Most Noble Order of the Thistle. His Majesty also presented Sir James with The King’s Medal for Music.”

Royal fans also showed their support in the comments. One fan wrote, “Whoa, what an incredible honor! Sir James truly deserves this recognition, so well earned.”

Another simply wrote, “Congratulations.”

James MacMillan is one of Scotland’s well-known composers and music directors. He gained international recognition in 1990, marking a major milestone in his career.

The honor comes after King Charles delivered a speech in Scotland to AI leaders, where he discussed both the opportunities and risks linked to the new technology.

“Ladies and Gentlemen, I suppose we might readily agree that the development of AI, its substance and its pace, are both intriguing and deeply concerning in equal measure,” the monarch said in his speech.

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