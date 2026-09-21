Iranian President Pezeshkian calls for stronger Pakistan-Iran cooperation

He also said what he described as U.S. pressure had encouraged greater closeness and interaction among Muslim countries.

TEHRAN: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has called for continued and closer contacts between Pakistan and Iran during a meeting with Pakistani Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi in Tehran.

Pezeshkian said the two countries could further strengthen cooperation across various sectors and use their local and regional capabilities to meet their needs.

He also said what he described as U.S. pressure had encouraged greater closeness and interaction among Muslim countries.

Naqvi said Pakistan was committed to expanding cooperation with Iran in trade, economic, tourism and political affairs.

He added that Pakistan also wanted to further broaden cooperation with Iran in the fields of culture and science.

Earlier, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met his Iranian counterpart, Eskandar Momeni, at the Iranian Interior Ministry in Tehran on Monday to discuss bilateral relations, the latest regional situation and cooperation between the two countries.

The two ministers reviewed progress on cooperation between their respective interior ministries in various areas and discussed measures to further strengthen bilateral coordination.

Momeni thanked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir for Pakistan’s efforts to promote peace and stability in the region.

“We are grateful for Pakistan’s continued efforts for peace in the region,” Momeni said, according to an official statement.

He also described his recent visit to Pakistan as productive and expressed confidence that bilateral relations would be further strengthened in the future.

Naqvi said Pakistan and Iran would continue working to strengthen cooperation and further deepen bilateral ties in the coming period.