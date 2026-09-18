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Mohsin Naqvi says govt ready to handle Islamabad protest

Naqvi said provincial governments were also prepared to deal with the situation and that authorities would not allow a breakdown of law and order.

Web Desk September 18, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said Friday that the government was fully prepared to deal with any protest or march toward Islamabad and would take measures to maintain law and order.

Speaking to reporters in Islamabad, Naqvi referred to the Islamabad High Court's detailed judgment on a planned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest and said the government would act in accordance with the court's directions.

The court has said political parties have a right to peaceful assembly, but activities that infringe on citizens' fundamental rights are subject to legal restrictions.

Naqvi said provincial governments were also prepared to deal with the situation and that authorities would not allow a breakdown of law and order.

He urged political leaders to consider the prevailing circumstances before holding demonstrations, saying Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had repeatedly offered dialogue.

The minister said he was personally opposed to placing containers on roads but that authorities might have to close routes if protesters attempted to enter Islamabad.

He said efforts would be made to minimize inconvenience to residents of the capital.

Naqvi added that Islamabad police had limited manpower and would require assistance from other law enforcement agencies to secure the capital.

The Islamabad High Court's detailed order states that no political party or leader has a lawful right to block roads and public places in a manner that prevents citizens from accessing hospitals, educational institutions, workplaces and other essential services. It also directed provincial governments not to use official machinery or public resources to facilitate the planned march.

Naqvi said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government should focus on maintaining law and order in the province, particularly amid the country's security challenges.

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