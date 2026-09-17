Friday, September 18, 2026
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Friday, September 18, 2026
Watch Live
UPDATED
FUEL PRICE
18-SEP-2026
PETROL
-0.43 PKR
Rs. 390.79/ltr
DIESEL
+3.47 PKR
Rs. 424.92/ltr
Headlines
Petrol slightly lower, Diesel more expensive as new prices announced Coconut fragrance craze takes over as tropical scents make a sizzling comeback Pakistan government eyes age limits, considers new social media curbs for kids Ireland’s RTÉ snubs Eurovision 2027 as Gaza crisis fuels boycott Selena Gomez’s playful puckered lips sends fans into a buzz over Benny Blanco show US-China military AI race raises alarm over nuclear escalation CDA Chairman orders faster work on Islamabad development projects during field visit Lumpy skin disease sweeps across KP, infects 1,440 livestock and kills 80 Punjab's 'Green Credit' turns plastic bottles into cash with up to Rs 10,000 rewards U.S. firm 'Powerus' seals Pakistan Army drone deal as defense ties deepen Pakistan's government rolls out new austerity measures to slash fuel use Two British nationals among three dead after plane slams into Swiss mountain Pakistan warns UN it will hit Afghan terror bases in self-defense Pakistan PM to lead delegation to UN General Assembly next week Reasonable grounds to believe US committed war crimes in Iran: UN Group Jemima Goldsmith shares rare wedding glimpse Pakistan to vaccinate more than 31 million children in new polio drive Petrol slightly lower, Diesel more expensive as new prices announced Coconut fragrance craze takes over as tropical scents make a sizzling comeback Pakistan government eyes age limits, considers new social media curbs for kids Ireland’s RTÉ snubs Eurovision 2027 as Gaza crisis fuels boycott Selena Gomez’s playful puckered lips sends fans into a buzz over Benny Blanco show US-China military AI race raises alarm over nuclear escalation CDA Chairman orders faster work on Islamabad development projects during field visit Lumpy skin disease sweeps across KP, infects 1,440 livestock and kills 80 Punjab's 'Green Credit' turns plastic bottles into cash with up to Rs 10,000 rewards U.S. firm 'Powerus' seals Pakistan Army drone deal as defense ties deepen Pakistan's government rolls out new austerity measures to slash fuel use Two British nationals among three dead after plane slams into Swiss mountain Pakistan warns UN it will hit Afghan terror bases in self-defense Pakistan PM to lead delegation to UN General Assembly next week Reasonable grounds to believe US committed war crimes in Iran: UN Group Jemima Goldsmith shares rare wedding glimpse Pakistan to vaccinate more than 31 million children in new polio drive

Petrol slightly lower, Diesel more expensive as new prices announced

The new prices will take effect from Sept. 18, 2026, and will remain in effect until midnight.

Web Desk September 17, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Petrol price

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan's Petroleum Division has again revised the prices of petroleum products for Sept. 18, 2026, under the government’s petroleum pricing mechanism.


According to the notification, the price of petrol has been reduced by 43 paisas per liter, bringing the new price to 390.79 rupees per liter.

Meanwhile, the price of high-speed diesel has increased by 3.47 rupees per liter, with the new price set at 424.92 rupees per liter.


The Petroleum Division said the announced prices are linked to petrol and diesel prices in the international market. The notification said the revisions were made after taking into account changes in global market prices, and other related costs. The new prices will take effect from today and will remain in effect until midnight.


Meanwhile, yesterday, the price of petrol had been raised by 6.88 rupees per liter, taking the new price to 391.22 rupees per liter.

The price of high-speed diesel had also increased by 5.62 rupees per liter to 421.45 rupees per liter.

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