Petrol slightly lower, Diesel more expensive as new prices announced

The new prices will take effect from Sept. 18, 2026, and will remain in effect until midnight.

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan's Petroleum Division has again revised the prices of petroleum products for Sept. 18, 2026, under the government’s petroleum pricing mechanism.





According to the notification, the price of petrol has been reduced by 43 paisas per liter, bringing the new price to 390.79 rupees per liter.

Meanwhile, the price of high-speed diesel has increased by 3.47 rupees per liter, with the new price set at 424.92 rupees per liter.





The Petroleum Division said the announced prices are linked to petrol and diesel prices in the international market. The notification said the revisions were made after taking into account changes in global market prices, and other related costs. The new prices will take effect from today and will remain in effect until midnight.





Meanwhile, yesterday, the price of petrol had been raised by 6.88 rupees per liter, taking the new price to 391.22 rupees per liter.

The price of high-speed diesel had also increased by 5.62 rupees per liter to 421.45 rupees per liter.