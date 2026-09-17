Punjab's 'Green Credit' turns plastic bottles into cash with up to Rs 10,000 rewards

The programme also gives citizens a role in identifying environmental violations.

LAHORE: Punjab residents can now earn money by taking simple environmental actions such as planting trees, recycling plastic bottles, riding bicycles and using electric scooters under the provincial government’s Green Credit Programme, which aims to encourage citizens to help reduce pollution.





The programme allows citizens to earn green credits by completing environmentally friendly activities, turning everyday efforts to protect the environment into potential financial rewards.

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One of the programme’s most notable incentives is for recycling plastic bottles. Citizens can earn up to Rs2,500 in green credits for collecting 1 kilogram of empty plastic bottles, with a maximum eligible collection of 4 kilograms. That means eligible participants could earn as much as Rs10,000 through plastic bottle collection and recycling.





In Lahore, two vendors are currently available for the collection and purchase of eligible plastic bottles. The collected bottles are then sent for recycling as part of the program’s environmental efforts.





The Green Credit Programme also provides incentives for people who use electric bikes and scooters. Eligible users may receive green credits for purchasing and using electric vehicles, subject to the program’s terms and conditions.





Cycling and planting trees are also included among the activities that can earn green credits. Residents can receive credits for planting 10 trees, encouraging people to contribute directly to greener communities.





The programme also gives citizens a role in identifying environmental violations. Residents can report vehicles that produce excessive smoke as well as industrial units operating without required zigzag technology. Other eligible activities include conserving rainwater and constructing recharge wells.





According to reports, the Punjab Green Credit Programme currently covers 38 environment-friendly activities. The initiative has already distributed Rs36.5 million in payments to citizens, with approximately Rs16.5 million paid during the past three months, highlighting the growing participation in the program.





The scheme combines environmental action with financial incentives, allowing residents to contribute to pollution control while earning rewards for eligible green activities.