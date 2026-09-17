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Lumpy skin disease sweeps across KP, infects 1,440 livestock and kills 80

Lumpy skin disease can cause fever, skin nodules and reduced milk production.

Web Desk September 17, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Lumpy skin disease sweeps across KP

KHYBER PAKHTUNKHWA: Lumpy skin disease is spreading rapidly across 28 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with 1,440 cases and 80 livestock deaths reported by the Livestock Department as officials race to contain the outbreak through vaccination, sanitation, and awareness campaigns.


The Livestock Department’s focal person said vaccination and improved cleanliness are key to controlling the disease and protecting cattle and buffaloes from further infection. Authorities have also launched an awareness campaign for livestock and farm owners, urging them to take preventive measures and maintain proper hygiene around animals.


Swabi’s Razar tehsil has seen the outbreak for about a month, while Upper South Waziristan reported three dead cows and dozens infected. Lumpy skin disease primarily affects cattle and buffaloes. It can cause fever, skin nodules, and reduced milk production and, in severe cases, can lead to death. The disease is mainly transmitted through biting insects, including flies, mosquitoes and ticks.


Meanwhile, concern is growing over Madhubala, a female elephant at Karachi Safari Park, after she became seriously ill and collapsed Monday, leaving her unable to stand without assistance.


Authorities used a crane and supporting belt to stabilize the elephant after she collapsed, according to Safari Park Director Amjad Zaidi.

Zaidi said Madhubala has developed swelling in her right hind thigh, affecting her ability to move the leg.


Officials are investigating the cause of the swelling, including the possibility that she was injured during a fight with Malika, her companion elephant. A veterinary team is expected to conduct an X-ray along with blood and urine tests to determine the cause of her condition.


Officials said Madhubala remains under close observation and is still eating. She previously underwent an 18-month treatment program for tuberculosis and later recovered from a foot infection. Safari Park authorities are also consulting Sri Lankan wildlife health specialist Dr. Budhika Bhandara about her condition, Zaidi said.


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