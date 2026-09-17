Pakistan's government rolls out new austerity measures to slash fuel use

The new restrictions come as the government seeks to reduce public spending and energy consumption.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s federal government rolled out fresh austerity measures on Sept. 17, to slash fuel use, and government spending amid rising petroleum prices by ordering a 50% cut in fuel allocations for government departments and a 5% reduction in spending as it moves to conserve fuel, reduce energy use and control official expenses amid rising petroleum prices.





Government officials have been told to use video conferences for official meetings whenever possible to reduce travel and fuel costs.

The government has also banned official dinners funded by public money, except those held for foreign delegations. Government-funded seminars, training programs and conferences have also been prohibited under the new measures.





For essential official events, departments have been instructed to use government-owned auditoriums, conference halls and committee rooms instead of renting private venues. The austerity plan also introduces new restrictions on commercial and social activities.





Wedding ceremonies will be limited to one dish, while shops, markets, shopping malls and bazaars must close by 9 p.m. Wedding halls, marquees and other event venues must close by 10 p.m. Restaurants, cafes and food outlets will have to shut by 11 p.m., although takeaway and home delivery services will be allowed to continue.





Essential services, including pharmacies, hospitals, clinics, medical laboratories and gas stations, are exempt from the new closing-time restrictions. Bakeries, tandoors, milk and dairy shops, electric vehicle charging stations and gyms are also exempt.





The government said requests for exemptions from the austerity measures will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis. Provincial and regional governments have also been encouraged to consider adopting similar measures in their respective areas.





The new restrictions come as the government seeks to reduce public spending and energy consumption while limiting the impact of higher fuel prices on the national economy.