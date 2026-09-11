Nation honors Quaid-e-Azam on 78th death anniversary

Pakistan marks the day with prayers, Quran recitations and tributes to the country’s founder

KARACHI: Pakistan is honoring its founder, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, on Friday with prayers, Quran recitations and tributes marking the 78th anniversary of his death.

Quran recitations were planned at Jinnah's mausoleum in Karachi, and special prayers were to be offered at mosques nationwide for the departed soul of the nation's founder.

Government officials, political leaders, political workers and people from various walks of life were expected to visit the mausoleum to pay tribute to Jinnah, who united the Muslims of the subcontinent in their struggle for a separate homeland.

Public and private organizations, along with educational institutions, planned special programs highlighting Jinnah's life, leadership and role in the creation of Pakistan. Media outlets also were airing special programming in his honor, including excerpts from his speeches and messages.

Jinnah's life continues to offer lessons in perseverance, discipline and confidence in one's purpose, and his leadership and vision remain a source of guidance as the country confronts political, social, cultural, economic and environmental challenges.

Pakistan's founder emphasized that lasting national strength depended on institutions that enjoyed public confidence, constitutional continuity and equality before the law. He also believed that differences and polarization should be addressed through constitutional institutions, democratic processes, dialogue and the rule of law.

As Pakistan marks his death anniversary, tributes across the country are highlighting the principles and vision that shaped the nation and continue to influence its national life.



