Wednesday, September 16, 2026
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Wednesday, September 16, 2026
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UPDATED
FUEL PRICE
16-SEP-2026
PETROL
+4.10 PKR
Rs. 384.34/ltr
DIESEL
+6.41 PKR
Rs. 415.83/ltr
Headlines
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Federal govt raises petrol, diesel prices again

The price of petrol has been raised by 6.88 rupees per liter, taking the new price to 391.22 rupees per liter.

Web Desk September 16, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has increased the prices of petrol and diesel again, the Petroleum Division said Wednesday.

The price of petrol has been raised by 6.88 rupees per liter, taking the new price to 391.22 rupees per liter.

The price of high-speed diesel has increased by 5.62 rupees per liter to 421.45 rupees per liter.

According to a notification issued by the Petroleum Division, the new prices will take effect from September 17.

Earlier, the government has announced revised prices of petroleum products.

The price of petrol has been increased by Rs4.10 per liter, while high-speed diesel has raised by Rs6.41 per liter.

According to a notification issued by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), the new price of petrol has been set at Rs384.34 per liter, while the new price of high-speed diesel is Rs415.83 per liter.

According to the notification, the new prices will be applicable on September 16 (Wednesday).

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