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EU opens door for Canada to become first associate member

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said she wanted to bring the relationship with Canada “to the highest level possible.”Canada

Web Desk September 16, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

STRASBOURG: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday that the European Union is prepared to open the door for Canada to become the bloc’s first associate member, proposing a major expansion of ties between Brussels and Ottawa.

Speaking during her annual State of the European Union address to the European Parliament in Strasbourg, von der Leyen said she wanted to bring the relationship with Canada “to the highest level possible.”

“Dear Mark, I said we must urgently reimagine our partnerships. So, I would like to work with you on opening the door for Canada to be the first associate member of the EU,” she said, addressing Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, who attended the speech.

Von der Leyen said the EU and Canada share common values and interests and outlined plans for closer cooperation in defense, technology, energy, critical minerals, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and Arctic projects.

Carney has previously said Canada wants to pursue a “unique alliance” with Europe but has not sought full EU membership. He is scheduled to address European lawmakers on Thursday.

The EU and Canada already have a free trade agreement, the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement, or CETA.

The pact provisionally entered into force in 2017 and eliminated most tariffs on goods traded between the two sides.

Von der Leyen said the EU wanted to move beyond CETA toward “an alliance for the future” aimed at creating a common prosperity and economic security space.

The proposal comes as Canada seeks to deepen economic and security partnerships beyond the United States amid ongoing trade tensions with Washington. Carney's government has also emphasized stronger ties with other democratic countries.

The idea of associate EU membership is a relatively new concept for the bloc, and any formal arrangement would require agreement among EU member states.

Reuters reported that some EU diplomats have questioned how such a status would work in practice.

Von der Leyen's proposal marks a significant step in efforts by the EU and Canada to expand cooperation beyond trade into defense, technology, energy and strategic security.

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