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US approves potential $24.3B F-35 sale to Saudi Arabia

Proposed deal includes 48 fighter jets and 49 engines, pending congressional approval.

Web Desk September 18, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
US - Saudi Arabia

WASHINGTON: The United States on Thursday approved a potential $24.3 billion sale of F-35 fighter jets to Saudi Arabia, paving the way for a major expansion of the kingdom’s military capabilities if Congress approves the deal.


The State Department approved the possible sale of 48 Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II aircraft, along with 49 Pratt & Whitney engines, communications equipment, spare parts and other support equipment. The proposed deal still requires congressional approval.


Saudi Arabia has sought the advanced fighter jets for years as part of efforts to modernize its air force and strengthen its defense capabilities amid growing regional tensions. The kingdom formally appealed to President Donald Trump for the aircraft in early 2025.


The proposed sale could also affect the U.S. approach to maintaining Israel’s “qualitative military edge” in the Middle East. Washington has traditionally considered Israel’s military advantage when approving advanced weapons sales to other countries in the region.


Israel has operated the F-35 for about a decade and remains the only country in the Middle East to have the aircraft. The stealth fighter is designed to reduce its radar visibility and combines advanced sensors, communications and weapons systems.


Saudi Arabia already operates a diverse fighter fleet, including U.S.-made F-15s and European Tornado and Typhoon aircraft. The kingdom has been pursuing military modernization while maintaining its longstanding defense relationship with Washington.


The Saudi Embassy in Washington welcomed the proposed sale, calling it another step in the two countries’ defense cooperation.


“The proposed F-35 sale reflects the strength and enduring nature of the Saudi-US strategic partnership and the continued advancement of our defense cooperation,” the embassy said on X.



The proposed F-35 deal comes as the Trump administration seeks to deepen defense ties with Riyadh. In 2025, Washington announced a nearly $142 billion arms package for Saudi Arabia, which the White House described as its largest defense cooperation agreement.


The F-35 request is also part of a broader history of U.S.-Saudi diplomatic and security negotiations. The Biden administration previously explored a wider agreement involving Saudi-Israeli normalization and security cooperation, but those efforts stalled.


Saudi Arabia is pursuing military modernization under Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s Vision 2030 program while seeking to expand and diversify its defense partnerships. The proposed F-35 purchase would represent a significant addition to the kingdom’s existing air force if approved.

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