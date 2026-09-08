US, Arab nations condemn Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia

The U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday criticized Yemen’s Houthis as “agents” of Iran after the group attacked several civilian and economic sites in Saudi Arabia.

The U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday criticized Yemen’s Houthis as “agents” of Iran after the group attacked several civilian and economic sites in Saudi Arabia.

“The Houthis, in many ways, are agents and proxies of the Iranians,” Rubio said.

He told reporters before boarding a flight to Latin America that Iran was clearly behind some of the attacks.

Rubio praised the “very strong” defense and military ties between Washington and Riyadh, saying the United States was closely monitoring the situation.

He also pointed to ground operations in Yemen, where the Yemeni military is fighting the Houthis and pushing back against some of the group’s recent advances.

Gulf Cooperation Council Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi also condemned the Houthi attacks on cities in southern Saudi Arabia, which left 73 people injured and caused property damage.

Albudaiwi said the attacks were a clear violation of international laws and norms, showed complete disregard for civilian safety and posed a threat to regional and international security.

He said the repeated attacks also revealed the Houthis’ intentions and their rejection of efforts to achieve peace and stability in Yemen.

“Targeting civilian installations and national capabilities is a condemned terrorist act that cannot be justified or tolerated under any pretext,” Albudaiwi said.

He urged the international community to hold those responsible for the attacks, as well as their backers, accountable.

Albudaiwi reaffirmed the GCC’s support for Saudi Arabia, saying member states stood united with the Kingdom against threats to its security, stability, sovereignty and national capabilities.

He also expressed support for measures taken by Saudi Arabia to protect its territory, citizens and residents, and wished those injured a full and speedy recovery.

Kuwait

In a statement, Kuwait’s government said the attacks are “a flagrant violation of the Kingdom’s sovereignty, a direct threat to the security and safety of its citizens and residents, and a breach of international and humanitarian law that undermines regional security and stability.”

It also condemned the Houthi militia’s continued targeting of commercial ships in the Red Sea, which it said constitutes a direct threat to the security and safety of maritime navigation, global energy supplies, and international trade.

Egypt

The Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement denouncing the Houthi’s actions and attacks.

“Egypt stands with Saudi Arabia against any threat to its security and sovereignty, condemning the missile and drone attacks on four southern Saudi cities.”

Qatar

Qatar also condemned the Houthis for the attacks on Saudi civilian and economic sites, and on commercial vessels in the Red Sea, calling them “a reprehensible act of aggression.”

Bahrain

Bahrain has condemned the attacks and reaffirmed full solidarity with the Kingdom, and support for measures Saudi Arabia plans to protect its sovereignty and security.

Lebanon

Lebanese President General Joseph Aoun, condemned the terrorist attacks that targeted several Saudi cities. He stated: “We in Lebanon are following with utmost concern this dangerous escalation that targets the security and stability of our sister Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and we strongly condemn this aggressive act that constitutes a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of a sister state and a direct threat to the safety of its citizens and residents on its territory" emphasizing that “the security of the Kingdom is an inseparable part of the security of Lebanon and the entire Arab region, and that any targeting of its sovereignty necessitates comprehensive Arab and international condemnation.”

President Aoun concluded by saying: “We extend our deepest condolences to the families of the victims and the injured, wishing a swift recovery to all the wounded, and renewing Lebanon’s stand alongside the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in everything that preserves its security, stability, and sovereignty.”

Pakistan

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif released a statement on his X account condemning the "cowardly" Houthi attack on the Kingdom, saying" Pakistan stands in unwavering solidarity with the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, His Majesty King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and the brotherly people of Saudi Arabia.

Such dastardly attacks threaten innocent lives as well as regional peace and security. We reaffirm our steadfast support for the Kingdom’s sovereignty, security and territorial integrity, and pray for the swift recovery of all those injured."

United Arab Emirates

In a statement released by the Foreign Ministry, the UAE condemned the Houthi attacks on the Kingdom's economic and civilian infrastructure. It also condemned the continued targeting of commercial vessels in the Red Sea.

The Ministry affirmed "these attacks constitute a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the Kingdom, and a threat to its stability and security."

Sudan

Sudan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the attacks launched by the Houthi militia on areas in the southern Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The Ministry described the attacks as a threat to the Kingdom’s security, the safety of its territory and citizens, and the security and stability of the region.

The government of Sudan affirmed its full solidarity with the Kingdom, its leadership, government, and people, in the face of any threats to its security, sovereignty, and stability. It also upheld the Kingdom's right to take necessary measures to protect its territory and citizens in accordance with international law.



