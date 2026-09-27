South Africa police hunt gunmen after 27 killed in tavern shootings

The motive was not immediately known. The suspects were believed to have been armed with AK-47 rifles and pistols.

JOHANNESBURG: South African police launched a manhunt Sunday after gunmen killed 17 people and wounded 15 others at a tavern in Wedela township, southwest of Johannesburg.

Emergency medical services pronounced 13 men and four women dead at the scene after the shooting, which occurred about 9:30 p.m. Saturday in Gauteng province, the South African Police Service said in a statement posted on X.

The motive was not immediately known.

The suspects were believed to have been armed with AK-47 rifles and pistols, police said. They allegedly opened fire on customers drinking outside the tavern before entering the establishment and continuing to shoot.

Fifteen people with gunshot wounds were taken to medical facilities, police said. No arrests had been made.

In a separate shooting early Sunday, 10 people were killed and 11 wounded at an entertainment venue in Lwandle, a township outside Cape Town, police said.

Gunmen entered the venue about 1:46 a.m. and fired at patrons, police said. Five victims died at the scene; authorities did not immediately provide details on the condition of the other victims or a possible motive.

Police did not say whether the two shootings were connected.



