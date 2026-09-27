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Alina Habba marries Turkish billionaire in lavish Waldorf Astoria wedding

Former acting New Jersey U.S. attorney and Trump lawyer wed Miller Holding CEO Turhan Mildon before guests including Kash Patel, Todd Blanche and Mike Tyson.

Web Desk September 27, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

Alina Habba, the former acting U.S. attorney for New Jersey and a onetime personal lawyer to President Donald Trump, married Turkish businessman Turhan Mildon in a lavish ceremony Saturday at the Waldorf Astoria in Manhattan.

Wedding details

Habba, 42, and Mildon, 29, chief executive of the Turkish conglomerate Miller Holding, held their reception in the hotel’s fourth-floor ballroom. The venue was decorated with pink and white cherry blossoms and hundreds of red roses, according to reports.

An event planner estimated that ballroom rental, floral arrangements and music alone could cost about $1 million. The estimate did not include hotel rooms or any additional event space.

The couple organized the wedding in roughly three months, bringing in two Palm Beach-based wedding planners, according to a source familiar with the preparations. They had initially hoped to hold the celebration at the Plaza Hotel, but the venue was unavailable.

High-profile guests

Several figures with ties to the Trump administration attended the event, including FBI Director Kash Patel, Attorney General Todd Blanche and Margo Martin, a special assistant and communications adviser to Trump. Former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson also attended.

Trump was not at the wedding. He was in Knoxville, Tennessee, on Saturday for the Texas-Tennessee college football game, which Texas won 20-17.

Habba’s children, Chloe and Luke, were seen arriving at the hotel before the reception.

The couple

Mildon leads Miller Holding, a Turkish multinational company with operations in energy, construction and mining. The company was founded by his grandfather in 1967. Reports have said Mildon developed relationships with political leaders in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Venezuela through his business activities.

Habba and Mildon were first seen publicly together in April at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. They were later photographed together at Executive Branch, a private Washington club, during Fourth of July celebrations.

The pair reportedly met earlier this year at an event at the Kennedy Center in Washington. Habba was seen last week in West Palm Beach, Florida, wearing what was reported to be a large diamond engagement ring and carrying a pink ostrich Hermès Birkin handbag.

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