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First look inside underground site tied to Noah’s Ark

An 18-meter robot enters mapped underground cavities as researchers investigate the controversial site near Mount Ararat.

Web Desk September 26, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Noah’s Ark

ISTANBUL: A tiny underground robot has entered a mysterious formation in eastern Turkey as researchers investigate cavities that have fueled decades of speculation that the site could be linked to Noah’s Ark.


The international team deployed the custom-built “Gopher” robot into an 18-meter borehole at the Durupınar formation near Mount Ararat after ground-penetrating radar detected underground voids and unusual right-angled structures.


The operation was conducted under government permits and is part of an ongoing effort to examine what lies beneath the boat-shaped formation.



Designed by Australian roboticists, Gopher is equipped with cameras and built to navigate narrow underground spaces without requiring large-scale excavation. Researchers said the robot was sent into the borehole to capture direct, high-definition footage of the mapped cavities.


The first attempts, however, encountered difficulties. Loose sediment on the cavern floors made it difficult for the robot to move, prompting engineers to modify its mobility system so it can maneuver more effectively and capture clearer footage.


Researchers have also recovered core samples from depths of up to 18 meters. Initial observations showed organic material and no solid bedrock in the sections examined, according to the research team.



The recovered soil and timber-like material have been sent to university laboratories for carbon dating and mineral analysis. Researchers say the testing could help determine the age and composition of the material and provide further clues about the underground structure.


The latest findings were highlighted by Noah’s Ark Scans, an independent biblical archaeology and research group led by American researcher Andrew Jones. The group has claimed that the Durupınar formation is the resting place of Noah’s Ark and has described its latest robot deployment as a “first look” inside the site.


The group’s claims have not been established as scientific fact. The Durupınar formation has been the subject of Ark-related speculation for decades, but researchers will need further exploration and laboratory testing to determine the nature and origin of the underground features and recovered materials.


The investigation is expected to continue as engineers refine the robot and scientists analyze the samples collected from beneath the formation.

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