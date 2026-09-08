Raging Antalya wildfire ravages homes, triggers evacuations in Türkiye

Antalya, a major tourism destination along Türkiye's Mediterranean coast that regularly face wildfire risks during hot and dry weather.

ANTALYA: A fast-spreading wildfire continued for a second day on Tuesday in Türkiye's southern Mediterranean province of Antalya, as crews continue containment efforts.

Wildfire sending thick smoke and burning embers toward residential areas in the Aksu district and forcing authorities to evacuate vulnerable communities as strong winds fueled the raging flames. The wildfire broke out in the Karaöz neighborhood of Aksu under circumstances that have not yet been determined.

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As the fire intensified, local authorities ordered residents to leave several areas considered at risk. Evacuations were carried out in parts of Kepez and Döşemealtıi while a nearby animal shelter was also included in the emergency measures. At least one property was completely destroyed by the inferno, according to local authorities. No deathsor injuries were reported as emergency crews continued battling the wildfire.

Antalya Metropolitan Deputy Mayor Büşra Ozdemirr said strong winds had made the firefighting effort particularly difficult, adding that crews were working to prevent the fire from spreading farther south.

"We are fighting not only the fire but also the weather, particularly the wind," Ozdemir said, adding that municipal teamsand equipment were mobilized as part of the operation coordinated by Türkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority.

The growing blaze also disrupted road traffic, with highway connections between Karaöz and central Antalya temporarily shut down because heavy smoke reduced visibility and created dangerous driving conditions.

Türkiye's General Directorate of Forestry launched a large-scale firefighting operation to prevent the flames from spreading farther into populated areas.

The emergency response involved 275 firefighters, 45 fire engines, nine helicopters and three specialized aircraft. Fire crews worked to surround the burning perimeter while aircraft dropped water over areas where flames continued to surge. Firefighters continued efforts to contain the blaze while authorities monitored communities located near the affected zone.

Antalya, a major tourism destination alongTürkiye'ss Mediterranean coast, is among the country's areas that regularly face wildfire risks during periods of hot and dry weather. Strong winds can make such fires particularly difficult to control, allowing flames to spread rapidly across vegetation and threatening nearby communities.