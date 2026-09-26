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President Zardari approves ordinance to safeguard Islamabad’s safe city system

Ordinance allows fines of up to Rs2 million for damaging cameras and surveillance equipment.

Web Desk September 26, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
President Asif Ali Zardari

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari has approved new rules to protect Islamabad’s Safe City cameras and surveillance infrastructure from damage.


The ordinance, approved on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s advice, also allows authorities to recover the cost of damaged equipment and impose fines of up to Rs2 million per camera or surveillance facility.



Under the Islamabad Capital Territory Safe City Camera and Surveillance Infrastructure Protection and Damage Compensation Ordinance, financial penalties can be imposed on anyone who damages Safe City cameras or other surveillance infrastructure.


The penalties can also apply to people who encourage or incite others to damage the equipment.


Organizers may be held responsible for damage caused during rallies, processions, sit-ins, protests, strikes or other public gatherings.


An authorized officer will determine the amount of the fine and compensation after giving the person concerned an opportunity to present their case.

Anyone challenging the decision can file an appeal before an Islamabad district and sessions judge within 30 days.


Unpaid fines and compensation can be recovered as arrears of land revenue. The money collected will be used to repair or replace damaged Safe City cameras and surveillance equipment.


The ordinance comes as authorities work to expand Islamabad’s Safe City surveillance network.


Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi directed officials on Aug. 7 to complete the expansion by Sept. 30. Officials said about 85% of the project had been completed, with 415 kilometers of optical fiber laid for the upgraded system.



Work on the data center, cyber architecture and cybersecurity infrastructure was also about 80% complete, according to officials.


The expanded network is intended to strengthen surveillance coverage and help authorities maintain the city’s security infrastructure.

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