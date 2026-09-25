Pakistan reaches Asian Games squash semifinals after 24 years

Muhammad Irfan and Noor Zaman become the first Pakistani pair since 2002 to reach the men’s singles last four.

NAGOYA, Japan: Pakistan’s Muhammad Irfan and Noor Zaman reached the Asian Games men’s singles semifinals Friday in Nagoya, giving the country two semifinalists for the first time in 24 years and keeping their hopes of Olympic qualification alive.





Irfan fights back against India’s Chotrani





Irfan, seeded No. 5/8, overcame India’s No. 3/4 seed Veer Chotrani 3-1 at the Nagoya Kinjo Futo Arena.





Chotrani won the opening game 11-6, but Irfan quickly turned the match around, taking the second game 11-8.





The Pakistan No. 2 then dominated the final two games, winning both 11-3 to complete the 41-minute comeback.





“I am feeling so good today. Coming into the Asian Games everyone knows the stakes of qualifying for the Olympics, so I knew it wasn’t going to be easy,” Irfan said.





“I am really happy to have got the win today, as Veer is such a tough player. We have played quite a few times in the past, but to get the win today, it just feels amazing. I am so excited.”





Irfan will face India’s No. 2 seed Abhay Singh in the semifinals after Singh defeated Japan’s Ryuonsuke Tsukue in straight games.





Zaman completes Pakistan’s double





Noor Zaman, the No. 3 seed and reigning U23 world champion, joined Irfan in the last four by beating Hong Kong, China’s Henry Leung in four games.





Zaman’s victory also secured a piece of Pakistan squash history. The country had not placed two men in the Asian Games singles semifinals since Mansoor Zaman Sr. and Shahid Zaman did so at the 2002 Games in Busan, South Korea.





“It is a very proud moment for us both, and I know we will both be so excited to fight for a place in the final,” Zaman said.





Zaman will face defending champion and No. 1 seed Eain Yow Ng of Malaysia, who advanced after defeating Hong Kong, China’s Alex Lau in straight games.





Women’s semifinal lineup confirmed





The women’s singles semifinals are also set.





Hong Kong, China’s Sin Yuk Chan recovered from a 12-10 opening-game loss to defeat her opponent 3-1. She will face Malaysia’s No. 1 seed Sivasangari Subramaniam, who advanced with a straight-game victory over Hong Kong, China’s Tomato Ho.





Japan’s No. 2 seed Satomi Watanabe defeated compatriot Akaria Midorikawa 11-5, 11-2, 11-6 and will meet India’s No. 3 seed Anahat Singh, who beat teammate Tanvi Khanna 3-0.





“I am really pleased and happy to go through to the semifinals,” Watanabe said. “It is always hard against someone you know really well, and a friend, but on the court she is a rival and it was an enjoyable, clean battle against her.”





Hong Kong duo advance in mixed doubles





Hong Kong, China secured both mixed doubles semifinal spots.





Ka Yi Lee and Ming Hong Tang defeated top seeds Mohammad Syfiq Mohd Kamal and Aifa Azman in straight games and will face India’s Velavan Senthilkumar and Joshana Chinnappa.





Yee Lam Tse and Lai Cheuk Nam Matthew defeated Pakistan’s Muhammad Asim Khan and Mehwish Ali 11-6, 11-7. They will meet Malaysia’s No. 2 seeds Rachel Arnold and Ameeshenraj Chandaran.





The squash competition at the 2026 Asian Games is being held at the Nagoya Kinjo Futo Arena from Sept. 23 to Oct. 2, with singles and mixed doubles scheduled through Sept. 27 before the team event begins.





The singles winners will earn places in the main draw for squash’s Olympic debut at the 2028 Los Angeles Games, adding significance to the semifinal battles in Nagoya.

The semifinals continue Saturday, with mixed doubles scheduled from noon local time and singles from 2 p.m.