Nashra Sandhu sets new Pakistan record in T20 internationals

Sandhu delivered a sensational spell against Hong Kong in the ongoing Women’s Asia Cup in Dubai, taking six wickets for just seven runs.

DUBAI: Pakistan women’s team spinner Nashra Sandhu created history in T20 internationals by recording the best bowling figures by a Pakistani player in the format.

Sandhu delivered a sensational spell against Hong Kong in the ongoing Women’s Asia Cup in Dubai, taking six wickets for just seven runs.

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With the performance, Sandhu became the first Pakistani cricketer, male or female, to claim six wickets in a T20 international.

Before Sandhu’s record-breaking spell, the best bowling figures for Pakistan in women’s T20 internationals belonged to Omaima Sohail, who took five wickets for 13 runs.

The overall Pakistan record in men’s and women’s T20 internationals had previously been held by Sufiyan Muqeem, who claimed five wickets for just three runs.

Sandhu’s figures therefore surpassed both records and marked one of the finest individual bowling performances by a Pakistani player in T20I cricket.

However, Sandhu’s figures were not the best bowling performance of the ongoing Women’s Asia Cup. Sri Lanka’s Chamari Athapaththu had earlier taken seven wickets for five runs against Hong Kong in the tournament.

Sandhu’s outstanding performance nevertheless gave Pakistan a major boost in the continental competition and further highlighted her importance to the national women’s team.

Earlier, Pakistan women’s cricket team secured a place in the semifinals of the Women’s Asia Cup after defeating Hong Kong by 72 runs in Dubai on Tuesday.

Batting first, Pakistan posted 143-8 in their allotted 20 overs. Shawaal Zulfiqar top-scored with 47 runs, while Ayesha Zafar contributed 26.

Captain Fatima Sana played an unbeaten knock of 24 runs to help Pakistan set a competitive target.

Hong Kong struggled in their chase and were bowled out for just 71 runs, with Pakistan spinner Nashra Sandhu producing a remarkable spell.

Sandhu claimed six wickets for just seven runs, registering the best bowling figures in Pakistan women’s T20 international history.

Her outstanding performance dismantled Hong Kong’s batting lineup and ensured Pakistan completed a convincing 72-run victory.

With the win, Pakistan advanced to the semifinals of the tournament, where they will face Sri Lanka on Sept. 11.