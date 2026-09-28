From LNG Surplus to Energy Shock: Pakistan pays price of a $22b cost gap

The report highlights how geopolitical disruptions in 2026 transformed Pakistan’s LNG outlook almost overnight.

KARACHI: Pakistan’s energy challenge has entered a new and more complex phase. According to the report LNG Supply Shock- From Contract Disruption to Energy-Cost Pressure, the country is no longer struggling simply to secure LNG supplies. The bigger challenge is securing fuel at prices that households, businesses, and the national economy can afford.

The report highlights how geopolitical disruptions in 2026 transformed Pakistan’s LNG outlook almost overnight. Earlier concerns about an LNG surplus worth an estimated US$5.6 billion gave way to an acute supply squeeze, forcing the country back into an increasingly expensive global spot market. Between March and September 2026, Pakistan secured only 17 LNG cargoes, including 10 under long-term contracts and seven from the spot market, representing only a fraction of typical import requirements.

The financial impact has been severe. Pakistan’s spot LNG procurement costs climbed from around US$18.40 per MMBtu in April to US$21.88 per MMBtu in July 2026, the highest spot price paid since the 2022 global energy crisis. Subsequent bids above US$26 per MMBtu were rejected because they were considered unaffordable despite being close to prevailing Asian LNG benchmark prices.

The consequences have rapidly spread across the energy sector. LNG-based electricity generation costs increased from Rs21.73 per unit in August 2025 to Rs45.93 per unit in August 2026, a surge of more than 111% within a year. Overall power-generation costs also rose by nearly 38% year-on-year, adding pressure on electricity tariffs, public finances, and the energy sector’s circular debt burden.

The report argues that the crisis has exposed deeper structural vulnerabilities in Pakistan’s energy framework. Heavy reliance on a limited pool of LNG suppliers and inflexible long-term contractual arrangements reduced the country’s ability to respond when global markets tightened. In contrast, several Asian economies, including Bangladesh, India, Thailand, Taiwan, and Vietnam, were able to secure alternative supplies through more diversified procurement arrangements and broader supplier networks.

While acknowledging the government’s efforts to secure Qatari cargoes, expand government-to-government supply arrangements, and pursue new agreements such as the Oman OQ Trading partnership, the report emphasizes that temporary measures alone cannot insulate Pakistan from future shocks.

The study calls for a more resilient energy strategy built around supplier diversification, greater contractual flexibility, stronger demand forecasting, strategic fuel reserves, and accelerated investment in domestic energy resources, including hydropower, renewable energy, nuclear power, and indigenous fuels.

The report concludes with a clear message: energy security is no longer just about having fuel available. It is about ensuring that fuel remains reliable, affordable, and financially sustainable in an increasingly volatile global energy market.