Usman Wazir sparks pride as Pakistani boxer wins 19th world ranking fight

Usman Wazir also thanked the Pakistan Army for its continued support throughout his career.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani boxer Usman Wazir has sparked fresh pride among Pakistani sports fans after winning his 19th world ranking fight in Pattaya, Thailand.





Wazir defeated his Indonesian opponent in a hard-fought bout, maintaining his unbeaten record and moving closer to a major title opportunity.





The victory also earned Wazir qualification for a WBA Gold title fight, marking another important step in his professional boxing career.





After the fight, Wazir dedicated his victory to the Pakistan Armed Forces, police personnel and the martyrs of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa who lost their lives fighting terrorism.





“I dedicate this victory to the armed forces of Pakistan, our police personnel and those who sacrificed their lives in the fight against terrorism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” Wazir said.





The boxer also thanked the Pakistan Army for its continued support throughout his career. He said details of his WBA Gold title fight would be announced soon.





Wazir added that he would work hard to win his 20th international fight and continue making Pakistan proud on the world boxing stage.





His latest win has once again put Pakistani boxing in the spotlight, with his growing international record giving young boxers another reason to dream of competing at the highest level.





Wazir’s camp is now expected to focus on his upcoming title opportunity as he continues his push toward the top ranks of professional boxing.