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Bahawalpur goes to polls as 20 candidates vie for NA-168 by-election Summer beachwear staple sarongs steal the fall spotlight Usman Wazir sparks pride as Pakistani boxer wins 19th world ranking fight World’s first Dyson AI toothbrush vanishes after user complaints Kazakhstan naval training death toll reaches 14 after Caspian Sea accident Open AI faces new scrutiny as rogue AI agents probe government websites Dakota Johnson sparks plastic surgery buzz as MGK romance rumors heat up Saudi FM Faisal-bin-Farhan calls for free navigation in Hormuz, Bab el-Mandeb at UNGA Shutdown restrictions lifted in Rawalpindi as Faizabad hotels reopen WhatsApp tests birthday feature to help users never miss a friend's big day Matty Healy gives fans major update on 'The 1975’s' new album 18 construction workers abducted after terrorist attack in Balochistan's Duki AI actress Tilly Norwood wants digital Tom Holland as her co-star PM Sharif presses case for EU trade preferences in talks with bloc's top leaders Bahawalpur goes to polls as 20 candidates vie for NA-168 by-election Summer beachwear staple sarongs steal the fall spotlight Usman Wazir sparks pride as Pakistani boxer wins 19th world ranking fight World’s first Dyson AI toothbrush vanishes after user complaints Kazakhstan naval training death toll reaches 14 after Caspian Sea accident Open AI faces new scrutiny as rogue AI agents probe government websites Dakota Johnson sparks plastic surgery buzz as MGK romance rumors heat up Saudi FM Faisal-bin-Farhan calls for free navigation in Hormuz, Bab el-Mandeb at UNGA Shutdown restrictions lifted in Rawalpindi as Faizabad hotels reopen WhatsApp tests birthday feature to help users never miss a friend's big day Matty Healy gives fans major update on 'The 1975’s' new album 18 construction workers abducted after terrorist attack in Balochistan's Duki AI actress Tilly Norwood wants digital Tom Holland as her co-star PM Sharif presses case for EU trade preferences in talks with bloc's top leaders

Summer beachwear staple sarongs steal the fall spotlight

Instead of packing sarongs away with summer clothes, fashion lovers are finding creative ways to carry them into cooler months.

Web Desk September 26, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Summer beachwear staple sarongs

What started as a summer beach essential is now making its way into fall wardrobes, and fashion creators are proving that sarongs are far more versatile than they seem.


Across social media, creators are styling lightweight sarongs over jeans, dresses and even casual outfits, turning the once-seasonal piece into an eye-catching fashion layer.


The trend is spreading across every corner of social media, as users fall into the new fashion fever to make their everyday looks more elegant, effortless and different.


Instead of packing sarongs away with summer clothes, fashion lovers are finding creative ways to carry them into cooler months. A colorful sarong wrapped around the waist over wide-leg jeans can instantly add movement and personality to a simple outfit.

Others are wearing printed sarongs over dresses, creating a relaxed but polished layered look.

The appeal is simple because sarongs can completely transform an outfit without requiring a full wardrobe change.


A basic pair of jeans and a top can suddenly look more stylish with a patterned fabric draped around the waist or tied creatively. For those who love experimenting with fashion, the trend offers an easy way to refresh old clothes.


Outfit videos, styling reels and transition clips are showing followers how one sarong can be worn in multiple ways. The growing interest also reflects a wider shift toward versatile fashion, where people are looking for pieces that can work across different seasons.


The trend may have begun with beachwear, but its latest makeover is giving the humble sarong a new identity. From sunny summer days to crisp fall evenings, this lightweight piece is refusing to disappear.

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