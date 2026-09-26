Saudi FM Faisal-bin-Farhan calls for free navigation in Hormuz, Bab el-Mandeb at UNGA

Saudi Arabia has recently highlighted maritime security and freedom of navigation as key priorities in its diplomatic engagements.

NEW YORK: Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal-bin-Farhan used his address at the 81st United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York to focus on maritime security, regional de-escalation and the protection of vital shipping routes.





His remarks come amid heightened tensions affecting the Strait of Hormuz and Bab el-Mandeb, two key waterways for global trade and energy supplies.





Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal called for the protection of freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and Bab el-Mandeb.





Faisal said the security of international shipping is a shared responsibility and stressed that Gulf security is closely linked to global energy security.





He also rejected efforts to use waterways as a means of extortion and called on the international community to oppose Houthi attacks in the Red Sea.





The Saudi foreign minister said Saudi Arabia and other countries in the region had been targeted by Iranian attacks and expressed support for measures aimed at reducing regional tensions.





He also called for Yemen’s stability and the protection of civilians, while emphasizing the need for international efforts to safeguard maritime routes.





Saudi Arabia has recently highlighted maritime security and freedom of navigation as key priorities in its diplomatic engagements at the UN. On the Palestinian issue, Faisal rejected all attempts to forcibly displace Palestinians.





He also said the region should be free of weapons of mass destruction and called for nuclear facilities to remain under international supervision.





The Saudi minister welcomed the United States’ decision regarding Syria’s removal from its list of state sponsors of terrorism, describing the move as positive.