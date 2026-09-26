Bahawalpur goes to polls as 20 candidates vie for NA-168 by-election

A total of 20 candidates are competing for the seat.

BAHAWALPUR: Voting in the NA-168 by-election in Bahawalpur is taking place on Sunday, Sept. 27, with all preparations completed ahead from polling.





The seat became vacant following the death of PML-N lawmaker Malik Muhammad Iqbal Chanar. His son, Malik Munir Iqbal Chanar, is contesting the election for the PML-N.





Wali Dad Cheema, the son of former federal minister Chaudhry Tariq Bashir Cheema, is also running as an independent candidate.





A total of 20 candidates are competing for the seat. The constituency has 483,143 registered voters, including 248,529 male and 234,614 female voters.





Election officials have established 292 polling stations across NA-168. Of these, 130 are for men, 130 are for women and 32 are combined polling stations. A total of 896 polling booths have been arranged for voters.





Security has also been strengthened across the constituency. More than 3,000 police officers and personnel have been assigned to election security duties. In addition, one company each of the Pakistan Army and Rangers will remain available as a reserve force.





Polling will begin at 8am and continue without a break until 5pm. Voters will cast their ballots during the designated polling hours. The total population of the NA-168 constituency is 937,095.