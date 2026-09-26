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Bahawalpur goes to polls as 20 candidates vie for NA-168 by-election Summer beachwear staple sarongs steal the fall spotlight Usman Wazir sparks pride as Pakistani boxer wins 19th world ranking fight World’s first Dyson AI toothbrush vanishes after user complaints Kazakhstan naval training death toll reaches 14 after Caspian Sea accident Open AI faces new scrutiny as rogue AI agents probe government websites Dakota Johnson sparks plastic surgery buzz as MGK romance rumors heat up Saudi FM Faisal-bin-Farhan calls for free navigation in Hormuz, Bab el-Mandeb at UNGA Shutdown restrictions lifted in Rawalpindi as Faizabad hotels reopen WhatsApp tests birthday feature to help users never miss a friend's big day Matty Healy gives fans major update on 'The 1975’s' new album PM Sharif presses case for EU trade preferences in talks with bloc's top leaders Bahawalpur goes to polls as 20 candidates vie for NA-168 by-election Summer beachwear staple sarongs steal the fall spotlight Usman Wazir sparks pride as Pakistani boxer wins 19th world ranking fight World’s first Dyson AI toothbrush vanishes after user complaints Kazakhstan naval training death toll reaches 14 after Caspian Sea accident Open AI faces new scrutiny as rogue AI agents probe government websites Dakota Johnson sparks plastic surgery buzz as MGK romance rumors heat up Saudi FM Faisal-bin-Farhan calls for free navigation in Hormuz, Bab el-Mandeb at UNGA Shutdown restrictions lifted in Rawalpindi as Faizabad hotels reopen WhatsApp tests birthday feature to help users never miss a friend's big day Matty Healy gives fans major update on 'The 1975’s' new album PM Sharif presses case for EU trade preferences in talks with bloc's top leaders

Bahawalpur goes to polls as 20 candidates vie for NA-168 by-election

A total of 20 candidates are competing for the seat.

Web Desk September 26, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Bahawalpur goes to polls

BAHAWALPUR: Voting in the NA-168 by-election in Bahawalpur is taking place on Sunday, Sept. 27, with all preparations completed ahead from polling.


The seat became vacant following the death of PML-N lawmaker Malik Muhammad Iqbal Chanar. His son, Malik Munir Iqbal Chanar, is contesting the election for the PML-N.


Wali Dad Cheema, the son of former federal minister Chaudhry Tariq Bashir Cheema, is also running as an independent candidate.


A total of 20 candidates are competing for the seat. The constituency has 483,143 registered voters, including 248,529 male and 234,614 female voters.


Election officials have established 292 polling stations across NA-168. Of these, 130 are for men, 130 are for women and 32 are combined polling stations. A total of 896 polling booths have been arranged for voters.


Security has also been strengthened across the constituency. More than 3,000 police officers and personnel have been assigned to election security duties. In addition, one company each of the Pakistan Army and Rangers will remain available as a reserve force.


Polling will begin at 8am and continue without a break until 5pm. Voters will cast their ballots during the designated polling hours. The total population of the NA-168 constituency is 937,095.

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