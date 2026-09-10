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Pakistan reach 52-2 as rain ends second day of Edgbaston Test

Pakistan, who were bowled out for 133 in their first innings, began their second innings 320 runs behind England.

Web Desk September 10, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

BIRMINGHAM: Pakistan reached 52-2 in their second innings before rain brought an early end to the second day of the third and final Test against England at Edgbaston on Thursday.

Pakistan, who were bowled out for 133 in their first innings, began their second innings 320 runs behind England after the hosts made 453.

The tourists again made a poor start, with openers Saim Ayub and Abdullah Shafique dismissed for ducks by Ollie Robinson.

Azan Awais and Shan Masood then steadied Pakistan's innings, reaching 52 before play was abandoned because of rain. Awais was unbeaten on 29 and Masood on 21.

Pakistan still trail England by 268 runs and need to match the hosts' first-innings total to avoid an innings defeat.

England had earlier been bowled out for 453, with Harry Brook scoring 75, Jamie Smith 69, Dan Lawrence 65, Emilio Gay 60 and Ollie Robinson 50.

Pakistan debutant fast bowler Razaullah claimed four wickets, while Mohammad Imran and Mohammad Ali took two each.

Pakistan had been dismissed for 133 in 33.5 overs in their first innings, with the visitors struggling against England's bowling attack.

England lead the three-match series 2-0, leaving Pakistan needing a remarkable turnaround in the final Test to avoid a series whitewash.

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