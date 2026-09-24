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CDF Munir, Maldives Speaker discuss regional security and bilateral ties

The two sides discussed matters of mutual interest, including regional security and bilateral cooperation.

Web Desk September 24, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

SRAWALPINDI: Speaker of the People’s Majlis of the Maldives Abdul Raheem Abdullah met Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir at General Headquarters on Thursday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the two sides discussed matters of mutual interest, including regional security and bilateral cooperation.

CDF Asim Munir underscored the importance Pakistan attaches to its relations with the Maldives and reaffirmed Islamabad’s commitment to further strengthening bilateral ties for the mutual benefit of both countries.

Abdullah appreciated Pakistan’s role in promoting regional peace and stability and expressed a desire to deepen bilateral engagement and expand cooperation in areas of mutual interest, according to ISPR.

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