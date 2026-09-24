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Shahzad breaks Misbah’s record for Pakistan’s fastest first-class hundred

Shahzad achieved the feat against Kingsmen Academy at Diamond Cricket Ground in Islamabad.

Web Desk September 24, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Television (PTV) batter Mohammad Shahzad scored the fastest century in Pakistani first-class cricket, reaching the milestone in 49 balls during the third round of the President’s Trophy Grade-I.

Shahzad achieved the feat against Kingsmen Academy at Diamond Cricket Ground in Islamabad, breaking the previous record held by former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq.

Misbah had scored a 56-ball century against Australia in 2014.

Shahzad’s innings included 12 fours and eight sixes. He went on to score 114 runs off 62 balls in an aggressive batting display.

The century was Shahzad’s sixth in first-class cricket. His 49-ball hundred also ranks eighth among the fastest centuries in the history of first-class cricket worldwide.

Earlier, Pakistan opening batter Sahibzada Farhan has been proposed to retain the captaincy for the home T20 series against Sri Lanka after leading the national side at the Asian Games, according to sources.

Head coach Mike Hesson is in favor of replacing Salman Ali Agha with Farhan as Pakistan’s T20 captain, the sources said.

Pakistan are also expected to give opportunities to young players during the three-match series as the team looks to build a pool of players ahead of the 2028 T20 World Cup.

The sources said Fakhar Zaman, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf are unlikely to return for the series.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka will play three T20 internationals in Rawalpindi on Oct. 9, 11 and 13.

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