Abrar Ahmed becomes No. 1 T20I bowler for first time

Abrar displaced Afghanistan's Rashid Khan from the top spot by one rating point. Rashid had held the No. 1 ranking for the past six months.

KARACHI: Pakistan leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed has risen to No. 1 in the ICC T20I bowling rankings for the first time in his career.

Abrar displaced Afghanistan's Rashid Khan from the top spot by one rating point. Rashid had held the No. 1 ranking for the past six months.

Abrar is the fifth Pakistani bowler to reach the top of the T20I bowling rankings, following Umar Gul, Saeed Ajmal, Imad Wasim and Shahid Afridi.

Pakistan's Mohammad Nawaz is ranked eighth, while Salman Mirza dropped one place to 19th.

England's Jamie Overton made a major jump of 47 places to reach a career-best sixth position in the latest rankings.

In the T20I batting rankings, England captain Harry Brook moved to a career-best fourth place following his team's successful home series against Sri Lanka.

Jos Buttler scored 172 runs in the series and moved to fifth, one place behind Brook.

Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan remained third, with no other Pakistani batter featuring in the top 20.

In the ODI rankings, Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza climbed five places to 24th.