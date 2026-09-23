North Korea weightlifter sets three world records for Asian Games gold

Wednesday, September 23, 2026
Watch Live
Wednesday, September 23, 2026
Watch Live
UPDATED
FUEL PRICE
21-SEP-2026
PETROL
-1.70 PKR
Rs. 392.05/ltr
DIESEL
-3.12 PKR
Rs. 418.96/ltr
Headlines
Bahawalpur teen plays 'Breaking Bad', arrested for poisoning father with AI help South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir dissolves government before historic vote Trump’s Board of Peace recovery blueprint sets $2.45B six-month plan to rebuild Gaza Rock world in shock as Rose Tattoo frontman 'Angry Anderson' dies at 79 Massive unexploded 'WW2' bomb found near Falmouth Docks Punjab boards announce Intermediate Part-II results 2026 PM appoints Hamza Farrukh as Pakistan Climate Change Authority chair Pakistan Navy, Coast Guards foil smuggling bid in Pishukan Saudi Arabia marks 96th National Day, highlights close Pakistan-Saudi partnership Pindiz owner warns of PSL exit over Rizwan Trump meets Venezuela’s Delcy Rodriguez on UNGA sidelines Shehbaz meets Bill Gates, reaffirms push to eradicate polio ADB forecasts Pakistan growth at 3.7% for FY2027, warns of middle east risks Prime Minister Shehbaz and DPM Dar ramp up diplomacy at UN General Assembly US F-16 crashes near German air base after training exercise Pakistan foils Afghan infiltration, responds to border fire Field Marshal Asim Munir discusses defence ties with France Nazanin Mandi engaged to Michael Gilroy after fairytale proposal Kevin Jonas melts hearts at Danielle’s 40th birthday celebration Y chromosome loss in men may create hidden pathway for cancer, study finds Snapchat turns chat messages into songs with new AI tools for Lens+ users Bahawalpur teen plays 'Breaking Bad', arrested for poisoning father with AI help South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir dissolves government before historic vote Trump’s Board of Peace recovery blueprint sets $2.45B six-month plan to rebuild Gaza Rock world in shock as Rose Tattoo frontman 'Angry Anderson' dies at 79 Massive unexploded 'WW2' bomb found near Falmouth Docks Punjab boards announce Intermediate Part-II results 2026 PM appoints Hamza Farrukh as Pakistan Climate Change Authority chair Pakistan Navy, Coast Guards foil smuggling bid in Pishukan Saudi Arabia marks 96th National Day, highlights close Pakistan-Saudi partnership Pindiz owner warns of PSL exit over Rizwan Trump meets Venezuela’s Delcy Rodriguez on UNGA sidelines Shehbaz meets Bill Gates, reaffirms push to eradicate polio ADB forecasts Pakistan growth at 3.7% for FY2027, warns of middle east risks Prime Minister Shehbaz and DPM Dar ramp up diplomacy at UN General Assembly US F-16 crashes near German air base after training exercise Pakistan foils Afghan infiltration, responds to border fire Field Marshal Asim Munir discusses defence ties with France Nazanin Mandi engaged to Michael Gilroy after fairytale proposal Kevin Jonas melts hearts at Danielle’s 40th birthday celebration Y chromosome loss in men may create hidden pathway for cancer, study finds Snapchat turns chat messages into songs with new AI tools for Lens+ users

North Korea weightlifter sets three world records for Asian Games gold

North Korean weightlifter Ri Song Gum won her country’s first gold medal at the Asian Games on Wednesday, setting three world records in the women’s 49-kilogram category in Nagoya and shedding tears of joy.

Web Desk September 23, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

North Korean weightlifter Ri Song Gum won her country’s first gold medal at the Asian Games on Wednesday, setting three world records in the women’s 49-kilogram category in Nagoya and shedding tears of joy.

The 140-centimeter (4-foot-7-inch) tall weightlifter became one of only four athletes to win three Asian Games gold medals in weightlifting.

The 28-year-old Ri became emotional as North Korea’s national anthem played during the medal ceremony.

India’s Mirabai Chanu won the silver medal, while Indonesia’s Diana Tri Wijayana took bronze.

Ri’s outstanding performance received loud cheers at the Nagoya Trade and Industry Center hall. The atmosphere became even more energetic as a large number of North Korean fans in Japan waved flags and supported her.

The two-time reigning world champion added the gold medal to her previous Asian Games titles, which she won in Jakarta in 2018 in the 48-kilogram category and in Hangzhou in 2023 in the 49-kilogram category.

Ri lifted 94 kilograms in the opening snatch event, beating the previous world record of 93 kilograms by 1 kilogram.

She then broke the clean and jerk world record of 115 kilograms twice, first lifting 116 kilograms and then 121 kilograms. Her combined total of 215 kilograms also broke the previous world record by 7 kilograms.

“The reason I got this gold is for the feelings of my home country, the people had huge expectations for me,” Ri told reporters.

“I wanted to lift my country up on these two small shoulders.”

Starting Aug. 1, the International Weightlifting Federation introduced new weight classes ahead of the next Olympics and reset the world records.

Under the new system, an athlete who lifts more than the newly established world standard is recognized as setting a new world record.

Chanu on podium at last

Ri Song Gum has never competed at the Olympics. North Korea did not take part in the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 because of COVID-19, and the country failed to qualify in weightlifting for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The 49kg weight class will not be included at the next Olympics in Los Angeles, where the weightlifting competition has been reduced to six men’s and six women’s divisions.

However, when Ri was asked whether she would consider moving up to 53kg, the lowest women’s weight class in which she could compete for Olympic gold, she replied, “Yes.”

India’s Mirabai Chanu, who won silver at the Tokyo Olympics, finally claimed an Asian Games medal on her third attempt.

Chanu lifted a total of 198kg, including 87kg in the snatch and 111kg in the clean and jerk. Indonesia’s Diana Tri Wijayana won bronze with a total of 191kg, lifting 88kg in the snatch and 103kg in the clean and jerk.

The 2017 world champion Chanu, now a veteran, is enjoying one of the strongest years of her career.

The 32-year-old won gold at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow in July. She said earning a place on the Asian Games podium for the first time had fulfilled “a dream.”

“I feel very good, very happy,” Chanu told AFP. “This is my dream to win an Asian Games medal.

“I had the belief in me that I would be able to win. There were expectations, people who believed in me — my coaches, my support staff and I made sure to win a medal for my country.”

With her victory, Ri became only the fourth weightlifter, and the first woman, to win three Asian Games gold medals.

She joined Iran’s Mohammad Nassiri, who won three golds from 1966 to 1974; South Korea’s Kim Tae-hyun, who won three from 1990 to 1998; and Iran’s Behdad Salimi, who won three from 2010 to 2018.

No weightlifter has ever won four Asian Games gold medals.



Recommended

Danyal Chishty hails Tekken Takedown as game-changer for Pakistan’s esports future

Danyal Chishty hails Tekken Takedown as game-changer for Pakistan’s esports future
Final test showdown: England eyes sweep, Pakistan fight back

Final test showdown: England eyes sweep, Pakistan fight back
Pakistan faces Hong Kong in crucial Asia Cup clash

Pakistan faces Hong Kong in crucial Asia Cup clash
England set Pakistan huge challenge after first innings of 453

England set Pakistan huge challenge after first innings of 453
South Korean Tekken player Rangchu claims Takedown 2026 title

South Korean Tekken player Rangchu claims Takedown 2026 title
Record breaker Arafat Minhas takes five wickets on ODI debut

Record breaker Arafat Minhas takes five wickets on ODI debut
PCB launches disciplinary inquiry into the conduct of players

PCB launches disciplinary inquiry into the conduct of players
Ronaldo calls for lifetime bans over Jota chants

Ronaldo calls for lifetime bans over Jota chants
England 156-4 after Pakistan dismissed for 133 in third Test

England 156-4 after Pakistan dismissed for 133 in third Test
Sabalenka beats Iatcenko to reach U.S. Open third round

Sabalenka beats Iatcenko to reach U.S. Open third round
England fast bowler Mark Wood announces International retirement

England fast bowler Mark Wood announces International retirement
PCB introduces first-ever central contracts for U19 players

PCB introduces first-ever central contracts for U19 players