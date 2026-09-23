J7 Group calls on overseas Pakistanis to invest in emerging sectors

Awan made the remarks after meeting Pakistan's High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Tipu Sultan.

LONDON: J7 Group Chairman Maqbool Hussain Awan has urged overseas Pakistanis, particularly those living in the United Kingdom, to invest their capital, expertise and experience in Pakistan, highlighting opportunities in technology, artificial intelligence, real estate, hospitality and infrastructure.

Awan made the remarks after meeting Pakistan's High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Tipu Sultan, at the Pakistan High Commission in London.

Sultan supported the appeal and encouraged overseas Pakistanis to contribute to Pakistan's development through investment, knowledge and international experience.

Awan said J7 Group had come to the UK as part of an initiative to engage British companies and the Pakistani community and introduce them to investment and business opportunities in Pakistan.

"There are tremendous opportunities being created in Pakistan," Awan said, adding that the group was currently undertaking major projects including shopping malls, hotels, technology zones and other developments.

He said J7 Group was currently involved in about 10 million square feet of construction, describing it as an indication of the scale of development taking place in Pakistan despite concerns about the country's economy.

Awan said the group had expanded several times over the past two to three years and generated substantial business during that period, which he said demonstrated the opportunities available to investors willing to explore Pakistan's market.

He particularly highlighted J7 Group's technology zone, saying it was intended to provide international companies with opportunities to establish operations in Pakistan and facilitate technology transfer.

According to Awan, companies from the United States, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, China and other countries have shown interest in Pakistan's technology sector. He said the group's technology zone was working to facilitate such businesses.

Awan also highlighted government tax incentives, including a zero-tax regime for qualifying activities under the technology-zone framework, saying the incentives could create opportunities for international technology and innovation companies.

He said strong demand for J7 Group's infrastructure had prompted the company to consider expanding its operations to meet growing demand.

Awan made a particular appeal to British Pakistanis who have spent decades building businesses and professional careers in the UK.

"There are people in the UK who have spent 25, 30 or 40 years gaining knowledge and experience," he said. "We want them to translate what they have learned into something beneficial for the nation."

He urged Pakistani professionals working in technology, innovation and other advanced fields to bring their expertise to Pakistan and work with local businesses and young people.