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PCB introduces first-ever central contracts for U19 players

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has taken an important step to support young players by awarding central contracts to Under-19 players for the first time. The move aims to recognize their performances and support the development of emerging cricket talent.

Web Desk September 21, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has taken an important step to support young players by awarding central contracts to Under-19 players for the first time. The move aims to recognize their performances and support the development of emerging cricket talent.

The decision was announced after PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi met with the Pakistan Under-19 squad following the team’s strong performance in England, where it won the four-match one-day series 3-1.

During the meeting, Naqvi spoke to the young players individually and praised their efforts. He also encouraged them to continue working hard and developing their careers.


Pakistan Under-19 head coach Shahid Anwar welcomed the introduction of central contracts at the junior level. He said the move would motivate young cricketers to improve their performances.

“Rewarding good performances boosts the confidence of young players, while the encouragement from the PCB chairman is a source of strength for both the players and coaching staff,” Shahid said.

Pakistan Under-19 captain Farhan Yousuf also praised the development camps held in Multan, saying they had greatly benefited the players.

He said the Under-19 camps held in Multan over the past two years had produced positive results. He added that meeting Naqvi was encouraging for him and his teammates.

Farhan said receiving central contracts at the Under-19 level for the first time was a source of great happiness for the players.

Young cricketer Aliyan Salman said the contracts would boost the players’ confidence and morale and allow them to focus more on their cricket.

Jahangir Bilal said the contracts would also help young cricketers provide financial support to their families.

Meanwhile, Rizwanullah thanked Naqvi and the PCB, saying the announcement of rewards and central contracts was a major source of encouragement for the young players.

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