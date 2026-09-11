Rizwan, Imam barred from domestic cricket

The two players are ineligible to feature in the President’s Trophy Grade-I under Pakistan Cricket Board rules.

LAHORE Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan and batter Imam-ul-Haq will not be able to play domestic cricket because they have not undergone mandatory fitness tests, according to sources.

The two players are ineligible to feature in the President’s Trophy Grade-I under Pakistan Cricket Board rules, which require first-class players to undergo fitness tests with their departmental teams and submit the reports to the board.

Sources said neither Rizwan nor Imam has a fitness report on record with their respective departments. As a result, both players cannot participate in domestic cricket.

Rizwan is vice-captain of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and was expected to lead the side in the opening round in the absence of captain Shan Masood. SNGPL are scheduled to face State Bank of Pakistan from Saturday.

Imam is captain of Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), which is scheduled to play Pakistan Television (PTV) from Saturday.

Both players were recently recalled from Pakistan’s tour of England and are facing investigations, according to the sources.

On the other hand, National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) is conducting a forensic analysis of the mobile phones of Pakistan cricketers Imam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Rizwan as part of an ongoing investigation, sources said.

Sources said the investigation is primarily focused on financial matters and suspected transactions, with the players’ financial activities before and after the England series also under scrutiny.

The bank account details of both cricketers are being examined, including transactions made during the period under investigation. Authorities are looking into the sources of funds and where the money was transferred, while suspected payments from companies, individuals or organizations will also be reviewed, according to sources.

NCCIA sources said data recovered from the players’ mobile phones is being linked to the financial investigation. Messages, contacts and other digital information are also undergoing forensic analysis.

Another key aspect of the investigation is alleged dressing-room leaks during Pakistan’s England series, sources said.

Imam and Rizwan appeared before the NCCIA’s Lahore office on Thursday and sought additional time to respond to questions, according to sources.

The Pakistan Cricket Board had earlier taken custody of the players’ mobile phones and sent them to the relevant authorities for examination, sources said.