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Simple home remedies to manage stubborn blackheads

Multani mitti, or fuller’s earth, is commonly used in skin care because of its oil-absorbing properties.

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Blackheads are a common skin concern that often appear on the nose, chin and other parts of the face. Medically known as open comedones, they generally develop when excess oil and dead skin cells build up in pores.

Many people use beauty products and salon treatments to keep their skin clear, while several household ingredients are also traditionally used as remedies for blackheads.

Multani mitti, or fuller’s earth, is commonly used in skin care because of its oil-absorbing properties. It can be mixed with orange peel powder and water to make a face mask. The mixture can be applied to the face for a few minutes before being gently washed off.

A paste made from baking soda and water is another home remedy sometimes suggested for blackheads. However, baking soda can cause dryness or irritation, particularly on sensitive skin, so caution is advised.

Sugar and lemon are also sometimes used as a homemade scrub. A small amount of sugar can be mixed with a few drops of lemon juice and gently massaged onto the skin before washing the face. However, direct application of lemon juice may cause irritation and can increase sensitivity to sunlight.

Another traditional remedy involves honey and cinnamon. A tablespoon of honey can be mixed with half a teaspoon of cinnamon powder and applied to the face for about 10 minutes before rinsing.

Dermatologists generally advise avoiding aggressive scrubbing or products that irritate the skin, as these may worsen inflammation. People with persistent blackheads, recurring acne or ongoing skin irritation should consult a dermatologist rather than relying solely on home remedies.

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