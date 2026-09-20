Rosemary on your plate may offer surprising benefits for brain health

Rosmarinic acid and other compounds in rosemary have also been associated with antioxidant activity.

A simple sprig of rosemary on your dinner plate may offer more than flavor. Researchers and health experts say the fragrant herb may support memory, attention and brain health, while compounds found in rosemary could also play a role in the brain’s natural waste-removal process during sleep.





Rosemary contains several natural compounds, including 1,8-cineole, rosmarinic acid and carnosic acid, that have been linked to brain and cellular health. Research suggests that the aroma of rosemary may also have an effect on mental performance.





In a study published in Biomedicine & Pharmacotherapy, people exposed to the aroma of rosemary essential oil had higher levels of cineole in their blood. They also showed improvements on certain cognitive tasks.





The compound 1,8-cineole may support acetylcholine, a neurotransmitter that plays an important role in memory, attention and other mental functions. By helping acetylcholine remain active for longer, it supports communication between brain cells.





It may also support the glymphatic system, which helps the central nervous system remove metabolic waste during sleep. However, experts caution that the current evidence does not prove that eating rosemary can clear brain waste overnight or prevent dementia.





The herb also contains a fat-soluble compound. Using rosemary with a healthy fat, such as extra-virgin olive oil, may help extract some of these beneficial compounds.





Rosmarinic acid and other compounds in rosemary have also been associated with antioxidant activity and the regulation of enzymes involved in the body's natural processes.





Despite these potential benefits, experts say more research is needed to understand exactly how rosemary affects brain health and cognitive performance in humans. The herb can be part of a balanced, brain-healthy diet, but it should not be viewed as a treatment for memory loss or cognitive decline. For now, adding rosemary to meals may be a simple way to bring flavor and potentially beneficial plant compounds to the diet.