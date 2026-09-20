Cardi B celebrates one year of ‘Am I the Drama?’ and sparks fan buzz

Cardi B described her baby boy as a source of strength during the journey.

Cardi B is turning the spotlight back on the chaos, creativity and unforgettable moments that shaped her latest music era.





The rapper marked the first anniversary of her second studio album, Am I the Drama? by sharing a heartfelt message and a 79-second video montage that revisited the album’s whirlwind journey, from studio sessions and glam preparations to personal moments behind the scenes.

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“Happy anniversary to AM I THE DRAMA?” Cardi B wrote, acknowledging that the album “really did live up to its name” as fresh headlines and drama seemed to follow her throughout the era.





The Bronx-born rapper also used the milestone to shine a light on the people who helped her through the demanding creative process.





“Thank you so much to my team, thank you to my fans,” she wrote, before giving an emotional shoutout to her son, who she said was with her throughout the album’s creation.

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Cardi B described her baby boy as a source of strength during the journey, writing that he was “in my tummy the whole way” and helped give her the motivation to keep going.





The personal reflection adds another layer to an album era filled with music, headlines, fashion moments and plenty of fan fervor.





The montage gives fans a fast-moving look behind the scenes, featuring glimpses of recording sessions, outfit preparations, personal moments and life during the album rollout.





The album, released on Sept. 19, 2025, marked Cardi B’s long-awaited follow-up to her 2018 debut album, Invasion of Privacy. Atlantic Records announced the sophomore album’s release with collaborations including Janet Jackson, Kehlani, Lizzo, Megan Thee Stallion, Selena Gomez, Summer Walker and Tyla.





The album later opened at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 200,000 equivalent album units in its first week, according to Billboard, giving Cardi B her second consecutive chart-topping studio album.





As the anniversary arrived, Cardi B left fans with one playful question: “Should we do it again next year?”

For an artist whose album title promised drama, the first year of her album certainly gave fans plenty to remember.