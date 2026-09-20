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Sindh govt announces free pink scooters for women in Mirpurkhas

The Sindh government has directed officials to distribute free Pink Scooters to eligible women in Mirpurkhas soon.

Web Desk September 20, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

The Sindh government has directed officials to distribute free Pink Scooters to eligible women in Mirpurkhas soon.

The decision was made during a meeting chaired by Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, where officials also reviewed transport projects and new bus routes.

Sharjeel Inam Memon directed officials to complete the distribution of Pink Scooters to eligible women in Mirpurkhas as soon as possible. The initiative aims to improve transportation facilities for women and make their daily travel easier and more convenient.

The meeting also approved a new Peoples Bus Service route connecting Larkana with Qambar and Shahdadkot. Officials reviewed the performance of the Green Line and Orange Line BRT services and discussed plans to introduce new routes for electric and double-decker buses.

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