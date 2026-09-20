Pakistan’s mobile phone imports fall 8.85% to $274 million in July-August

Pakistan’s mobile phone imports fell 8.85% to $274.129 million during the first two months of FY27, compared with $300.741 million during the same period last year, according to data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Pakistan’s mobile phone imports fell 8.85% to $274.129 million during the first two months of FY27, compared with $300.741 million during the same period last year, according to data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In rupee terms, handset imports declined 10.53% to Rs. 76.267 billion during July-August 2026, down from Rs. 85.245 billion a year earlier.

The decline continued in August, with mobile phone imports falling 13.82% year-over-year to $133.695 million from $155.129 million.

On a monthly basis, handset imports dropped 4.80% from $140.434 million in July.

Telecom equipment imports, however, increased during the first two months of the fiscal year. They rose 8.95% to $432.044 million from $395.536 million during the same period last year.

In rupee terms, telecom equipment imports increased 6.95% to Rs. 120.211 billion during July-August, compared with Rs. 112.398 billion a year earlier.

The increase came as investment in telecom infrastructure continued, including network expansion and preparations for the rollout of next-generation mobile services.

Despite the increase over the two-month period, telecom equipment imports declined in August compared with both the previous year and the previous month.

Imports fell 3.42% year-over-year to $197.269 million in August from $204.263 million in August 2025. Compared with July, when imports stood at $234.775 million, the August figure was 15.98% lower.