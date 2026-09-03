NYC Mayor Mamdani imposes one-year AI ban on students

Mayor Zohran Mamdani said the decision is designed to keep teachers and personal relationships at the center of children's education.

NEW YORK: New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani announced a one-year pause on the use of artificial intelligence by public elementary and middle school students on Wednesday, September 3.

The restriction applies to about 600,000 students up through eighth grade, as officials aim to protect learning and human interaction while schools adjust to rapidly developing technology. The decision affects the nation's largest public school district and marks one of the strictest moves by a major U.S. school system to control AI use in classrooms.

City officials said about 40 educational AI tools currently used in New York City schools will be placed on hold under the new policy. Mayor Mamdani said the decision is designed to keep teachers and personal relationships at the center of children's education.

"Children need teachers and human connection in order to learn and grow," Mamdani said at a news conference. He added that students need opportunities to work with classmates, build relationships with teachers, and solve difficult problems without relying on technology.

The policy does not completely remove AI from New York City schools, however. High school students will still be allowed to use AI in some situations, and teachers may continue using the technology for tasks such as lesson planning and scheduling.

Los Angeles and other districts are also reviewing their AI policies as schools try to balance the technology's potential benefits with concerns about student learning and dependence on automated tools.

New York City schools previously restricted ChatGPT shortly after the chatbot was released in 2022. That restriction was later lifted as the district explored other approaches to using AI in education.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the world, Pakistan is working toward a framework focused on responsible adoption, digital skills, and safeguards. Pakistan's National AI Policy, approved in July 2025, calls for AI education to be included in national curricula and promotes public awareness and AI literacy.

Shaza Fatima Khawaja of the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication said in April 2026 that the government had directed the introduction of an AI curriculum across federal institutions. The ministry also announced training programs aimed at helping young people develop practical AI skills.



